SYDNEY, Aug 26 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday, losing much of their gains from the previous session as nervousness over the outlook for the Chinese economy pressured prices despite the latest stimulus step by Beijing. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.34 percent to $8.74-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.43 percent on Tuesday. * December corn climbed 0.4 percent to $3.78-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.92 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.45 percent to $5.01-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday. * China cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirements for the second time in two months after a plunging stock market sent shockwaves around the globe. * Argentine farmers started a five-day crop sales strike on Monday, part of an election-year push in the world's No. 3 soybean exporter to change policies. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down against the euro and yen on Wednesday as sentiment remained shaky even after China embarked on much-anticipated policy easing steps. * Oil rose as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as oversold conditions brought some buyers back to the market, but a lingering supply glut and worries about the slowing economy in top commodities consumer China kept crude prices near 6-1/2-year lows. * A rally on Wall Street evaporated on Tuesday and stocks ended with deep losses as concerns about China's economy outweighed lower valuations that some earlier saw as bargains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Jul Grains prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.75 2.25 +0.45% -1.23% 512.83 42 CBOT corn 378.50 1.50 +0.40% -0.53% 389.47 43 CBOT soy 874.75 -3.00 -0.34% +0.09% 942.32 31 CBOT rice $11.63 $0.00 +0.00% -0.47% $11.70 36 WTI crude $39.17 -$0.14 -0.36% +2.43% $45.07 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.153 $0.002 +0.14% -0.76% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.001 -0.10% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)