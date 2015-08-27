SYDNEY, Aug 27 U.S. soybean prices rose 1 percent on Thursday as strong gains in U.S. equities buoyed markets broadly, but persistent worries about China's economy capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans climbed 1 percent to $8.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.45 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.75 a bushel, after sliding 1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.66 percent to $4.97-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.85 percent on Wednesday. * Soybean futures dropped to their lowest in over six years on Monday on worries about import demand as China's economy falters, but rose in bargain-buying on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to spur growth. * U.S. weather outlook looks relatively favorable for corn production. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses early on Thursday as demand for the safe-haven currency dropped after an abrupt turnaround in risk appetite saw Wall Street post its biggest one-day gain in four years. * Oil prices fell almost 2 percent on Wednesday after a huge drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset by a larger-than-expected build in gasoline and distillates, which include diesel. * Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday as fears about China's economy gave way to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates next month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Jul 0645 France Business climate Aug 1230 U.S. GDP Preliminary Q2 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Jul Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.50 3.25 +0.66% -0.40% 510.30 39 CBOT corn 375.00 1.75 +0.47% -0.53% 387.09 39 CBOT soy 873.50 8.50 +0.98% -0.48% 937.41 32 CBOT rice $11.58 -$0.02 -0.22% -0.90% $11.70 35 WTI crude $39.15 $0.55 +1.42% -0.41% $44.66 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.002 +0.19% -1.55% USD/AUD 0.712 0.000 +0.00% -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)