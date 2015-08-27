* Soybeans recoup nearly all losses from previous session * Corn firms, wheat rallies as market sentiment improves * Australia forecasts timely rains By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 27 U.S. soybean futures rose 1 percent on Thursday, recouping much of the losses from the previous session, as investors' nerves were eased slightly by global market performances. Corn rose more than 0.5 percent, rebounding from losses of 1 percent in the previous session, while wheat rose, recouping nearly all the losses from Wednesday. Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures rose 0.92 percent to $8.73 a bushel, having closed down 1.45 percent in the previous session. Soybeans have suffered heavy losses this week on concerns that China - the world's largest buyer of soybeans - is seeing an economic slowdown. However, investors' nerves were eased overnight by a sharp rebound on Wall Street, and with Asian markets following suit, soybeans have garnered support. "The news from the U.S. overnight was a lot more positive and it does seem there is some renewed optimism there and that has pushed prices higher," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. December corn rose 0.67 percent to $3.75-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 1 percent in the previous session. U.S. weather outlook looks relatively favorable for corn production, though uncertainty over the size of the crop continues to underpin prices, traders said. December wheat rose 0.76 percent to $4.98 a bushel, having closed down 0.85 percent on Wednesday. Australia's largest wheat producing region is likely to receive ample rains during a crucial yield-setting stage, Australia's weather bureau said, potentially offsetting any damage from an intensifying El Nino weather event. Grains prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.00 3.75 +0.76% -0.30% 510.32 40 CBOT corn 375.75 2.50 +0.67% -0.33% 387.12 41 CBOT soy 873.00 8.00 +0.92% -0.54% 937.39 32 CBOT rice $11.56 -$0.04 -0.39% -0.60% $11.71 33 WTI crude $39.49 $0.89 +2.31% +0.46% $44.67 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.003 +0.25% -1.49% USD/AUD 0.713 0.001 +0.13% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)