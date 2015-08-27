* Grains track broad rally in equities, commodities

* Soybean market sensitive to China as top importer

* Wheat curbed by supply, expected Black Sea sale to Egypt (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, Aug 27 U.S. soybean futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in commodities and equities as investors were reassured by policymakers following the market plunge on fears of a sharp downturn in China.

China is the world's biggest buyer of the oilseed.

Corn and wheat also drew strength from the global rebound, but gains in wheat were capped by ample global supply and expectations that Black Sea origins will remain cheapest in a latest tender from top importer Egypt.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were up 1.2 percent at $8.75-1/4 a bushel by 1146 GMT. Chicago futures hit six-year lows earlier this week.

Share and commodity prices rose around the world on Thursday, following the biggest gains on Wall Street in four years, after a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said the case for an interest rate increase next month "seems less compelling" than it was a few weeks ago.

The comments further reassured investors about global economic growth after China eased monetary policy in a bid to shore up its faltering economy.

"The news from the U.S. overnight was a lot more positive and it does seem there is some renewed optimism there and that has pushed prices higher," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

But soybeans could be prone to signs that a weaker yuan and slower growth are capping Chinese import demand, after record volumes went there last month when China took advantage of abundant South American supply.

"Chinese demand for soybeans has slowed perceptibly in recent weeks: so far, for example, China has ordered only 2 million tons of soybeans for delivery in November. At the same time last year the figure was nearly 4 million tonnes," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

U.S. grain and oilseed markets will get a fresh indication of export demand from weekly export sales figures released at 1230 GMT.

CBOT December corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel and December wheat inched up 0.3 percent to $4.95-1/4 a bushel.

Global supply continued to hang over the wheat market, as latest estimates underlined big harvests in France and Russia, while in Australia the largest wheat producing region is likely to receive ample rains during a crucial yield-setting stage.

