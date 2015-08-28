SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday, extending two-day gains to nearly 2 percent and poised to record only modest losses for the week, despite lingering concerns over demand from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down more than 0.5 percent for the week in their third consecutive weekly slide. * December corn was up nearly 0.5 percent for the week. * December wheat was down nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day fall in a month. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly soybean export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year that begins Sept. 1 above trade expectations at 1.457 million tonnes. * Weekly corn export sales were strong as well, at nearly 1 million tonnes for 2015/16. * The inability of U.S. wheat to compete with cheaper grain from the Black Sea region was underscored on Thursday as Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. No U.S. wheat was offered. * Egypt's GASC issued an additional tender for wheat, with results expected on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having benefited from upbeat U.S. data and as investors continued to cut back on safe-havens such as the yen. * Oil rocketed more than 10 percent higher on Thursday, posting its biggest one-day rally in over six years as recovering equity markets and news of diminished crude supplies set off a short-covering scramble by bearish traders. * Wall Street rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data and hints that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely fueled optimism that the worst of recent market turmoil was over. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Producer prices Jul 0900 Euro zone Business climate Aug 0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Aug 1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug 1230 U.S. Personal income Jul Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.75 2.00 +0.41% -0.51% 507.84 34 CBOT corn 377.50 2.50 +0.67% +1.14% 385.30 43 CBOT soy 883.75 4.75 +0.54% +2.17% 933.49 33 CBOT rice $11.66 $0.07 +0.60% +0.30% $11.72 32 WTI crude $42.52 -$0.04 -0.09% +10.16% $44.50 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.71% USD/AUD 0.719 0.002 +0.31% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)