SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday,
extending two-day gains to nearly 2 percent and poised to record
only modest losses for the week, despite lingering concerns over
demand from China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down
more than 0.5 percent for the week in their third consecutive
weekly slide.
* December corn was up nearly 0.5 percent for the
week.
* December wheat was down nearly 2.5 percent for the
week, the biggest seven-day fall in a month.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly
soybean export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year that begins
Sept. 1 above trade expectations at 1.457 million tonnes.
* Weekly corn export sales were strong as well, at nearly 1
million tonnes for 2015/16.
* The inability of U.S. wheat to compete with cheaper grain
from the Black Sea region was underscored on Thursday as Egypt's
state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC), bought 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. No
U.S. wheat was offered.
* Egypt's GASC issued an additional tender for wheat, with
results expected on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held at one-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday, having benefited from upbeat
U.S. data and as investors continued to cut back on safe-havens
such as the yen.
* Oil rocketed more than 10 percent higher on Thursday,
posting its biggest one-day rally in over six years as
recovering equity markets and news of diminished crude supplies
set off a short-covering scramble by bearish traders.
* Wall Street rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday as
strong U.S. economic data and hints that a September
interest-rate hike was unlikely fueled optimism that the worst
of recent market turmoil was over.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Producer prices Jul
0900 Euro zone Business climate Aug
0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Aug
1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug
1230 U.S. Personal income Jul
Grains prices at 0059 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 491.75 2.00 +0.41% -0.51% 507.84 34
CBOT corn 377.50 2.50 +0.67% +1.14% 385.30 43
CBOT soy 883.75 4.75 +0.54% +2.17% 933.49 33
CBOT rice $11.66 $0.07 +0.60% +0.30% $11.72 32
WTI crude $42.52 -$0.04 -0.09% +10.16% $44.50 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.71%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.002 +0.31% +0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)