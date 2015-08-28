* Soybeans rally after hitting six-year low * Corn firm, set to post second weekly gain * Wheat edges higher, set for 2.5 pct weekly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. soybeans rose more than 0.5 percent on Friday, extending two-day gains to more than 2 percent and helping the oilseed end a turbulent week with only modest losses as market sentiment improved. Corn rose, with the grain poised to record a small weekly gain, while wheat added nearly 0.5 percent but was set to record weekly losses of nearly 2.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent in the previous session. With the two-day gains, soybeans are poised to dip just 0.5 percent for the week, despite slumping to a six-year low on Monday on heightened fears over China's economy. Analysts attributed the recent rally to an improvement in market sentiment. "The macro mood-swing helped the most in these the most China-dependent parts of the grains and oilseeds complex," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Forecasts for dry weather across key growing regions of the United States added support, analysts said, while surprising demand for beans also fueled the rally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly soybean export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year that begins Sept. 1 above trade expectations at 1.457 million tonnes. December corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.77-1/4 a bushel. Weekly corn export sales were strong as well, at nearly 1 million tonnes for 2015/16. Corn is poised to record weekly gains of 0.1 percent, the second straight weekly rise. December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. Wheat is poised to finish the week down nearly 2.5 percent, its biggest weekly loss in a month. Wheat is under pressure as U.S. supplies remain too expensive to compete in key export markets. Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.75 2.00 +0.41% -0.51% 507.84 34 CBOT corn 377.25 2.25 +0.60% +1.07% 385.29 43 CBOT soy 885.25 6.25 +0.71% +2.34% 933.54 34 CBOT rice $11.69 $0.10 +0.86% +0.56% $11.72 41 WTI crude $42.98 $0.42 +0.99% +11.35% $44.51 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 +0.02% -0.62% USD/AUD 0.719 0.003 +0.36% +0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)