By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. soybeans rose more than 0.5
percent on Friday, extending two-day gains to more than 2
percent and helping the oilseed end a turbulent week with only
modest losses as market sentiment improved.
Corn rose, with the grain poised to record a small weekly
gain, while wheat added nearly 0.5 percent but was set to record
weekly losses of nearly 2.5 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.7
percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent in
the previous session.
With the two-day gains, soybeans are poised to dip just 0.5
percent for the week, despite slumping to a six-year low on
Monday on heightened fears over China's economy.
Analysts attributed the recent rally to an improvement in
market sentiment.
"The macro mood-swing helped the most in these the most
China-dependent parts of the grains and oilseeds complex," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
Forecasts for dry weather across key growing regions of the
United States added support, analysts said, while surprising
demand for beans also fueled the rally.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly
soybean export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year that begins
Sept. 1 above trade expectations at 1.457 million tonnes.
December corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.77-1/4 a bushel.
Weekly corn export sales were strong as well, at nearly 1
million tonnes for 2015/16.
Corn is poised to record weekly gains of 0.1 percent, the
second straight weekly rise.
December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.91-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session.
Wheat is poised to finish the week down nearly 2.5 percent,
its biggest weekly loss in a month.
Wheat is under pressure as U.S. supplies remain too
expensive to compete in key export markets.
Grains prices at 0211 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 491.75 2.00 +0.41% -0.51% 507.84 34
CBOT corn 377.25 2.25 +0.60% +1.07% 385.29 43
CBOT soy 885.25 6.25 +0.71% +2.34% 933.54 34
CBOT rice $11.69 $0.10 +0.86% +0.56% $11.72 41
WTI crude $42.98 $0.42 +0.99% +11.35% $44.51 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.000 +0.02% -0.62%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.003 +0.36% +0.98%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)