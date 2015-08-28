* Wheat inches higher but set for 2.7 pct weekly loss
* Soybeans and corn also on track for weekly decline
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Aug 28 U.S. wheat futures edged away
from the prior session's three-month low on Friday but remained
on course for a weekly loss weighed by ample supplies.
Corn and soybean futures also rose slightly as financial
markets settled down after a turbulent week.
"There is still little change to the overall bearish
fundamentals, and unless we see a major problem in Australia or
U.S. corn/soy crops, there is nothing to suggest any sustained
rally in wheat," David Sheppard, managing director of UK
merchant Gleadell, said.
"Overall the same scenario persists - too much wheat chasing
too little demand," he added in a market note.
December wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.15
percent to $4.90-1/2 a bushel by 1128 GMT. The contract was on
course for a weekly loss of 2.7 percent.
The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its
forecast for the global wheat crop in 2015/16 by 10 million
tonnes to 720 million tonnes, reflecting improved outlooks in
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union.
Dealers said there was also concern that U.S. wheat was
struggling to compete with cheaper supplies from the Black Sea
region, noting Egypt purchased Russian grain at a tender on
Thursday.
December milling wheat in Paris was down 1.00 euro
or 0.6 percent at 172.75 euros.
Soybean prices were higher, with the market supported partly
by stronger-than-expected demand for U.S. supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net weekly
soybean export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year that begins
Sept. 1 above trade expectations at 1.457 million tonnes.
Weekly corn export sales were strong as well, at nearly 1
million tonnes for 2015/16.
CBOT November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.81-3/4 a
bushel but were on track for a weekly loss of nearly 1 percent.
Dealers continued to keep a close watch on the weather in
the key U.S. Midwest growing region.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect largely benign
conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt for the next week or so. The
development window looks likely to close before dryness can
become a problem again," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth
Bank of Australia said.
CBOT December corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.76-1/4 a
bushel. The contract remained on course, however, for a marginal
weekly loss of around 0.3 percent.
