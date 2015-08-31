SYDNEY, Aug 31 U.S. soybeans fell on Monday, with the oilseed poised to record a monthly loss of more than 6.5 percent after coming under pressure from a potential slowdown in Chinese demand and ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans down nearly 6.5 percent for the month, extending two-month loses to more than 15 percent. * December corn dipped to be down 2 percent for the month, the fifth monthly loss in the last six months. * December wheat eased to be down more than 4 percent for the month, extending two-month losses to around 23 percent. * Soybeans draw some support on concerns over dry weather in Midwest. * Egypt's state grain buyer booked 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in an international tender at around $177 per tonne free-on-board (FOB), one day after buying Russian wheat for roughly $180 a tonne FOB. * No U.S. wheat was offered at either tender because prices were seen as uncompetitive. MARKET NEWS * The dollar began the week under pressure on Monday, on track for monthly losses but off recent lows as investors kept alive hope that U.S. jobs data later this week would give the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates as early as next month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Aug 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Aug Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.00 -0.75 -0.16% -1.38% 505.79 28 CBOT corn 373.75 -1.25 -0.33% -0.33% 383.81 37 CBOT soy 880.00 -5.50 -0.62% +0.11% 929.57 35 CBOT rice $11.80 -$0.08 -0.72% +1.72% $11.73 53 WTI crude $44.52 -$0.70 -1.55% +4.61% $44.40 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.005 +0.42% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.713 -0.004 -0.52% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)