SYDNEY, Sept 1 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on
Tuesday as prices came under pressure after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $8.84-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in
the previous session.
* December corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.73-1/4 a
bushel, after ending nearly steady on Monday.
* December wheat fell 0.5 percent to $4.82-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Monday.
* The USDA pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to
excellent, unchanged from last week. Analysts had expected a
slight decline in soybean ratings.
* Corn crop seen at 68 percent good to excellent, matching
analysts' forecasts.
* Spring wheat harvest pegged at 87 percent complete by the
USDA.
* USDA said weekly soybean export inspections totalled
184,285 tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts ranging
from 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes.
* USDA also said that private exporters reported a sale of
125,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery
in the 2015/16 crop year, the fourth flash sale since Aug. 24.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar eased against the safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro on Monday as investors around the world
knocked down equities and trimmed bets against currencies
popularly used to fund risky carry trades.
* Oil futures soared on Monday for a third consecutive day,
rising more than 8 percent, as a downward revision of U.S. crude
production data and OPEC's readiness to talk with other
producers helped extend the biggest three-day price surge in 25
years.
* Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up its worst
month since 2012 after comments from a senior Federal Reserve
official heightened fears among investors of a potential U.S.
interest hike in September.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 NBS Non-Mfg PMI Aug
0100 NBS Mfg PMI Aug
0135 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Aug
0145 Caixin Mfg PMI Final Aug
0145 Caixin Services PMI Aug
0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug
0800 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Aug
1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Aug
1400 US Construction Spending July
1400 US ISM Mfg PMI Aug
1730 US Domestic Car/Truck Sales August
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.75 -2.25 -0.46% -0.21% 504.33 36
CBOT corn 373.25 -2.00 -0.53% -0.47% 382.38 38
CBOT soy 882.75 -4.75 -0.54% -0.31% 925.75 38
CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.08 -0.70% +1.60% $11.80 66
WTI crude $47.27 -$1.93 -3.92% +4.53% $44.45 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.003 +0.25% +0.54%
USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 -0.04% -0.89%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)