SYDNEY, Sept 1 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday as prices came under pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $8.84-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel, after ending nearly steady on Monday. * December wheat fell 0.5 percent to $4.82-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Monday. * The USDA pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Analysts had expected a slight decline in soybean ratings. * Corn crop seen at 68 percent good to excellent, matching analysts' forecasts. * Spring wheat harvest pegged at 87 percent complete by the USDA. * USDA said weekly soybean export inspections totalled 184,285 tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes. * USDA also said that private exporters reported a sale of 125,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2015/16 crop year, the fourth flash sale since Aug. 24. MARKET NEWS * The dollar eased against the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro on Monday as investors around the world knocked down equities and trimmed bets against currencies popularly used to fund risky carry trades. * Oil futures soared on Monday for a third consecutive day, rising more than 8 percent, as a downward revision of U.S. crude production data and OPEC's readiness to talk with other producers helped extend the biggest three-day price surge in 25 years. * Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up its worst month since 2012 after comments from a senior Federal Reserve official heightened fears among investors of a potential U.S. interest hike in September. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 NBS Non-Mfg PMI Aug 0100 NBS Mfg PMI Aug 0135 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Aug 0145 Caixin Mfg PMI Final Aug 0145 Caixin Services PMI Aug 0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug 0800 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Aug 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Aug 1400 US Construction Spending July 1400 US ISM Mfg PMI Aug 1730 US Domestic Car/Truck Sales August Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.75 -2.25 -0.46% -0.21% 504.33 36 CBOT corn 373.25 -2.00 -0.53% -0.47% 382.38 38 CBOT soy 882.75 -4.75 -0.54% -0.31% 925.75 38 CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.08 -0.70% +1.60% $11.80 66 WTI crude $47.27 -$1.93 -3.92% +4.53% $44.45 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.003 +0.25% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 -0.04% -0.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)