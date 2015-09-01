* Soy slides as U.S. crop rating unchanged from last week * U.S. wheat continues to struggle on weak export demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains as a U.S. government report did not show any deterioration in the crop condition despite hot and dry weather. Wheat slid, falling for five out six sessions with pressure from lack of demand for U.S. shipments, while corn edged lower. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract fell 0.6 percent to $8.82-1/4 a bushel by 0223 GMT, having closed higher in the previous three sessions. Corn gave up 0.6 percent to $3.73 a bushel and wheat slid 0.4 percent to $4.83-1/4 a bushel. "Corn and soybean markets are coming under pressure as U.S. crops are just doing fine and very large supplies from the Midwest will flood the market," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "U.S. cash market is very heavy." The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from last week, contrary to market expectations of a slight decline in crop ratings. Corn crop was seen at 68 percent good to excellent, matching analysts' forecasts, and spring wheat harvest was pegged at 87 percent complete by the USDA. Still, forecasts called for warm and mostly dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest this week, potentially stressing developing soybean crops in some areas, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. Highs should climb to the upper 80s to low 90s Fahrenheit (30-34 Celsius) late this week, with lows falling only into the low to mid 70s, said Kyle Tapley, a meteorologist with MDA Weather Services. On the export front, the USDA said weekly soybean export inspections totalled 184,285 tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes. The agency also said that private exporters reported a sale of 125,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2015/16 crop year, the fourth flash sale since Aug. 24. But U.S. wheat exports continue to lag. No U.S. supplies were offered in two tenders for wheat from Egypt, the world's biggest buyer of the grain, last week. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 2,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn. Prices at 0223 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.25 -1.75 -0.36% -0.10% 504.35 36 CBOT corn 373.00 -2.25 -0.60% -0.53% 382.38 36 CBOT soy 882.25 -5.25 -0.59% -0.37% 925.73 37 CBOT rice $12.11 -$0.05 -0.41% +1.89% $11.80 63 WTI crude $47.69 -$1.51 -3.07% +5.46% $44.46 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.006 +0.50% +0.79% USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 -0.06% -0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)