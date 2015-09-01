* USDA crop rating unchanged on week despite dry areas
* Share, commodity prices slip after weak Chinese data
* Corn also eases, wheat steadies after 3-month low
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Chicago soybean futures
eased on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains, following a
better-than-expected rating for U.S. crops and as equity and
commodity markets slipped on renewed concerns about a faltering
Chinese economy.
U.S. corn edged lower in step with soybeans, while wheat
inched higher with support from a softer dollar to recover from
a three-month low linked to export competition in a
well-supplied international market.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract
fell 0.5 percent to $8.83-1/2 a bushel by 1059 GMT, having
closed higher in the previous three sessions.
Corn gave up 0.7 percent to $3.72-1/2 a bushel and
wheat added 0.4 percent at $4.86-3/4 a bushel.
Share prices in Asia and Europe fell while commodity markets
also slid as concerns about China were reignited by surveys
showing its manufacturing sector shrinking at the fastest pace
in three years and its services sector also cooling.
Fears of a broader slowdown in the world economy were also
fanned by a sharp drop in South Korean exports last month and
comments by the head of the International Monetary Fund saying
global growth was likely to be weaker than had been expected
just a few months ago.
"Worries regarding economic growth in Asia remain and
continue to pressure commodities prices," French consultancy
Agritel said in a note.
China is the world's largest importer of soybeans, making
the oilseed market sensitive to macroeconomic sentiment about
the Asian country.
Soybean prices were also curbed by a U.S. Department of
Agriculture crop progress report, released after the market
close on Monday, which pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at
good to excellent, unchanged from last week and contrary to
market expectations of a slight decline.
The crop rating eased concern about dry conditions in part
of the U.S. Midwest, although forecasts calling for warm and
mostly dry weather this week could underpin the soybean market.
The corn crop was rated 68 percent good to excellent, down
one point from the previous week and matching the average trade
estimate.
"Corn and soybean markets are coming under pressure as U.S.
crops are just doing fine and very large supplies from the
Midwest will flood the market," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage
Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
Soybeans found some support in signs of export demand after
prices touched six-year lows a week ago.
The USDA said on Monday that private exporters reported a
sale of 125,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for
delivery in the 2015/16 crop year, the fourth flash sale since
Aug. 24.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in
Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson and Himani Sarkar)