SYDNEY, Sept 2 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, gaining back some ground after losing 1.5 percent a day earlier but concerns about slowing economic growth and market woes in China - the world's largest importer of soybeans - continued to weigh on sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.26 percent to $8.76-1/4 a bushel in early trade on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.34 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.67 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.57 percent to $4.89 a bushel, having closed up 0.26 percent on Monday. * Soybeans snapped a three-session winning streak on Tuesday, sparked by a report that showed that China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years during August. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress report, released after the market close on Monday, pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from last week and contrary to market expectations of a slight decline. MARKET NEWS * The dollar and commodity currencies like the Aussie were on the defensive on Wednesday as another stormy 24-hour session for financial markets forced investors to unwind well established trades, sending the euro and safe-haven yen higher. * Oil prices plummeted on Tuesday, settling 8 percent lower, as weak Chinese data extended a roller-coaster run that knocked oil to its lowest in 6-1/2 years last week before frenzied short-covering fueled a 25 percent three-session surge. * Turmoil returned to Wall Street on Tuesday after a brief rest, with renewed concerns about China's economy pushing major indexes down almost 3 percent and intensifying fears of a long-term selloff. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Jul 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Aug 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Aug 1400 U.S. Factory orders Jul Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.00 2.75 +0.57% +0.82% 503.40 40 CBOT corn 370.25 1.25 +0.34% -1.33% 380.80 33 CBOT soy 876.25 2.25 +0.26% -1.27% 921.48 34 CBOT rice $11.82 -$0.05 -0.42% -2.84% $11.80 51 WTI crude $44.66 -$0.75 -1.65% -9.23% $44.24 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.005 -0.41% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.702 0.001 +0.11% -1.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)