* Soybean prices rise on end-user demand after deep losses * Concerns over slowing Chinese demand limit gains (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 2 U.S. soybeans gained ground on Wednesday after losing 1.5 percent in the last session, but concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's largest soy importer, capped gains. Corn edged higher but the market is trading close to last session's one-week low as the harvest of a near-record corn crop kicks off in the United States, while wheat rose for a second session on fund-buying. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans contract had risen 0.4 percent to $8.77-1/2 a bushel by 0245 GMT, while corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.7 percent in the previous session. Wheat advanced 0.4 percent to $4.88 a bushel, having closed up half a percent on Tuesday. "There are still concerns about Chinese demand but exports of U.S. new-crop beans are improving which is a supportive factor," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. Soybeans snapped a three-session winning streak on Tuesday, sparked by a report that showed that China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years during August. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said weekly soybean export inspections totalled 184,285 tonnes, near the high end of trade forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Tuesday said it raised its forecast for U.S. 2015 corn production to 13.457 billion bushels from 13.381 billion in its previous monthly report. The firm raised its corn yield estimate to 165.9 bushels per acre, up from 165.0 bpa last month. INTL FCStone trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2015 soybean production to 3.791 billion bushels from its August forecast of 3.797 billion bushels. Lower corn prices are boosting the use of the grain in making fuel alcohol known as ethanol. The USDA said on Tuesday that 448.0 million bushels of corn were used in July in production of ethanol, up from 441.2 million bushels in June. Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.00 1.75 +0.36% +0.62% 503.37 40 CBOT corn 370.25 1.25 +0.34% -1.33% 380.80 33 CBOT soy 877.50 3.50 +0.40% -1.13% 921.53 35 CBOT rice $11.84 -$0.03 -0.21% -2.63% $11.80 51 WTI crude $44.33 -$1.08 -2.38% -9.90% $44.23 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 -$0.004 -0.37% +0.57% USD/AUD 0.701 0.000 +0.00% -1.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)