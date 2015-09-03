SYDNEY, Sept 3 U.S. December wheat revisted its contract low on Thursday as ample global supplies and uncompetitively priced U.S. supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, matching a contract low touched on Monday and Wednesday, and was trading down 0.4 percent at $4.77-1/4 a bushel 0047 GMT. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.75-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat under pressure amid abundant supplies and dim U.S. export prospects. * Egypt's GASC, the top buyer of wheat, tendered to buy an unspecified amount of wheat after the closing bell. U.S. wheat was not even offered in the tenders issued by Egypt last week. * A firm dollar, which makes U.S. commodities relatively more expensive to overseas buyers, cast a bearish tone across the sector. MARKET NEWS * The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into riskier equities, tempering the recent rush to unwind carry trades that had boosted the single currency and the Japanese unit. * Oil prices ended nearly 2 percent higher on Wednesday in volatile trade as rallying equities on Wall Street pulled crude up from lows after futures sank on concerns about global oversupply. * Wall Street stocks jumped almost 2 percent on Wednesday in the latest volatile session as investors weighed the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market turmoil on the Federal Reserve's impending decision about when to raise interest rates. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Aug 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Aug 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Jul 1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade Jul 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Aug Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.25 -1.75 -0.37% -1.85% 501.47 29 CBOT corn 366.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.68% 379.13 28 CBOT soy 875.25 1.25 +0.14% +0.14% 917.90 35 CBOT rice $11.96 $0.00 +0.00% -1.69% $11.81 56 WTI crude $45.98 -$0.27 -0.58% +1.26% $44.21 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.95% USD/AUD 0.704 0.001 +0.11% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)