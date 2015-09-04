SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Friday to hit a contract low, with ample U.S. stocks remaining uncompetitively priced. Wheat is on track to record its biggest weekly fall in six weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat is down more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall in six weeks. * December wheat falls to contract low of $4.63 a bushel. * November soybeans down more than 1.5 percent for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly decline. * December corn down nearly 4 percent for the week, its second consecutive weekly loss and its biggest weekly fall in five weeks. * The Chicago Board of Trade reported heavy deliveries against expiring wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday evening, reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market. * Egypt's government buyer announced that it bought 170,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its latest tender, extending this season's string of purchases from Black Sea countries. There was no U.S. wheat offered for sale in the deal. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning weekly export sales of wheat for 2015/16 shipment totalled 277,500 tonnes, near the low end of expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed losses early on Friday, having come under broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to beef up its already massive stimulus program. * Oil prices inched higher on Thursday in see-saw trade, tracking gains in Wall Street equities for a second straight day despite a weekly build in U.S. crude inventories that weighed on the outlook for oil. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as investors, on edge after recent turmoil in China's markets, looked toward a key U.S. jobs report that may figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to lift interest rates. Data Sept 4 Friday (GMT) 0600 Germany industrial orders for July 1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls for August 1230 US Unemployment Rate for August Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.25 -2.00 -0.43% -3.29% 499.33 22 CBOT corn 361.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.77% 377.58 25 CBOT soy 870.50 1.00 +0.12% -0.40% 914.56 35 CBOT rice $12.08 $0.02 +0.17% +1.05% $11.86 59 WTI crude $46.52 -$0.23 -0.49% +0.58% $44.18 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 +0.04% -0.89% USD/AUD 0.699 -0.002 -0.31% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)