* Wheat down 10 pct in 4 weeks on slowing U.S. exports * Corn falls under pressure of near-record U.S. harvest (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Friday to trade at its lowest since 2010, with prices dragged lower by the shrinking share of U.S. grain shipments in the global export market. Corn fell to a three-week low on expectations of a near-record U.S. harvest flooding the market in the weeks ahead while soybeans ticked higher. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat is down more than 4 percent this week, the biggest weekly fall in six weeks. The front-month contract is trading around its lowest since 2010. Corn is down 3.7 percent for the week, its second consecutive weekly loss while soybeans have lost 1.7 percent this week, the fourth weekly decline. "The U.S. is simply not exporting wheat fast enough to alleviate pressure on U.S. prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "The U.S. dollar climbed against the euro, a competitor wheat origin, just to punch the market on almost its sorest point." The CBOT reported heavy deliveries against expiring wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday evening, reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market. Egypt's government buyer announced that it bought 170,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its latest tender, extending this season's string of purchases from Black Sea countries. There was no U.S. wheat offered for sale. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday weekly export sales of wheat for 2015/16 shipment totalled 277,500 tonnes, near the low end of expectations. Forecasts show U.S. corn and soybeans crops are getting bigger. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of the U.S. 2015 corn yield to 168.8 bushels per acre, from 165.4 previously, the firm said in a note to clients. It also raised its soybean yield forecast to 47.0 bushels per acre, from 45.4 last month. Canadian supplies of wheat and canola at mid-summer were bigger than expected, although much smaller than a year ago, a Statistics Canada report showed on Thursday. The report offers a snapshot of how much crop was on farms and in commercial storage ahead of the new harvest. In Argentina, the El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to start dumping torrential rains next month, pushing farmers to plant more low-cost soy and less corn despite concern over lack of crop rotation in one of the world's main food suppliers. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.25 -1.00 -0.21% -4.52% 501.03 22 CBOT corn 361.00 -0.50 -0.14% -2.17% 378.95 25 CBOT soy 870.75 1.25 +0.14% -0.37% 917.75 35 CBOT rice $12.08 $0.02 +0.17% +1.81% $11.83 59 WTI crude $46.55 -$0.20 -0.43% +0.65% $44.18 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.019 -1.70% -0.77% USD/AUD 0.697 -0.004 -0.58% -1.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)