PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Chicago wheat steadied after touching a five-year low on Friday but remained on course for a fourth straight weekly loss in the face of stiff export competition from northern hemisphere harvests.

Corn edged higher after nudging a three-week low earlier in the session and soybeans also gained a little ground as an easing in the dollar countered pressure from rising expectations for strong corn and soybean harvests in the United States.

A caution mood among investors before monthly U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT, which could influence the timing of an interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve, encouraged grain markets to consolidate after this week's losses.

Chicago Board Of Trade's most active wheat contract was up 0.7 percent at $4.68-1/2 but is down 3 percent on the week, bringing its four-week drop to more than 8 percent.

The front-month contract was hovering around its lowest since 2010 at $4.56 a bushel.

CBOT corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.62-1/2 after hitting a three-week low of $3.60-1/2.

Soybeans, meanwhile, rose by 0.6 percent to $8.74-1/4 a bushel.

"The U.S. is simply not exporting wheat fast enough to alleviate pressure on U.S. prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

Egypt's government buyer announced that it had bought 170,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its latest tender. No U.S. wheat was offered while French wheat was overlooked as freight costs wiped out the advantage of a cheap free-on-board offer.

The Egyptian tender and the slide on the U.S. market pushed December milling wheat on Euronext to a new contract low of 164.25 euros a tonne in early trade before steadying to show a 0.9 percent gain at 168 euros.

Modest weekly export volumes for wheat reported by the United States and the European Union added to bearish export sentiment.

Analysts, however, said that hefty global wheat supply after summer harvesting in the northern hemisphere could be absorbed by a corn shortfall in Europe because of weather damage and by healthy global demand.

"Certainly, inventories are headed for record levels (but) scaling those inventories against demand makes them a lot less frightening," Gorey said of wheat.

Corn and soybeans remained under pressure from upward revisions to forecasts for the approaching U.S. harvest.

Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of the U.S. 2015 corn yield to 168.8 bushels per acre, from 165.4 previously, it said in a note to clients.

Informa also raised its soybean yield forecast to 47 bushels per acre, from 45.4 last month.

Grain futures were also curbed by deliveries against soon-to-expire September contracts, reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market.

