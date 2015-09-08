SYDNEY, Sept 8 U.S. wheat rose more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to more than 2 percent, as prices rebounded from a contract low, although ample global supplies put a ceiling on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 1.6 percent to $4.75-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Friday after prices hit a contract low. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. * Front month wheat hit a five-year low in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.8 percent to $8.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 1 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Australian production of wheat will be higher than previously expected in 2015/16, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as recent rains helped offset the impact of a drought-inducing El Nino. * Russian wheat export trade has revived in recent days on optimism that the government will reduce wheat export tax, industry sources said on Friday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) world grain supply and demand estimates due on Friday. * France's farm ministry last week raised sharply its estimate of the country's 2015 soft wheat harvest to 40.8 million tonnes, up from its August estimate of 39.3 million that was already a record. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up against the yen early on Tuesday, as the prior session's gains in European and Tokyo equities tempered demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency. * U.S. oil prices fell on Tuesday as the global economic outlook darkened further and cooperation between oil producing countries to curb oversupply looked unlikely, pulling U.S. crude prices down around three percent in early Asian trading. DATA EVENTS (GMT) for Tuesday 0200 CN Trade data YY for August 0600 Germany Import/Exports for July 0900 Eurozone Revised Q2 GDP Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.25 7.50 +1.60% +2.15% 498.44 24 CBOT corn 366.50 3.50 +0.96% +1.38% 377.08 39 CBOT soy 873.75 7.25 +0.84% +0.49% 912.44 41 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.02 +0.17% +0.58% $11.89 62 WTI crude $44.66 -$1.39 -3.02% -4.47% $44.07 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.000 -0.04% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.695 0.002 +0.32% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)