* Wheat rises from 5-year low on end user demand * Corn up 1.1 pct, soy rises 0.7 pct ahead of USDA report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 8 U.S. wheat rose 1.6 percent on Tuesday, recovering from a five-year low hit in the previous session, on strong end-user demand although gains were capped by ample global supplies. Corn gained 1 percent while soybeans rose 0.7 percent ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand report due later this week. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat rose to $4.75 a bushel by 0235 GMT. Front month wheat hit a five-year low of $4.55-1/2 in the previous session. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Soybeans were at $8.72-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 1.1 percent to $3.67 a bushel. "We are seeing a bit of support for wheat around five-year low levels as there is some end-user demand," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "But the USDA report is going to pretty important. If it confirms high corn yields, there could be further fund liquidations as there is a bit of length there and if corn gets sold off, wheat will face pressure." The wheat market has faced pressure on higher production in key exporting countries. Australia's 2015/16 wheat production will be higher than previously expected, the country's chief commodity forecaster said, as recent rains helped offset the impact of a drought-inducing El Nino. Russian wheat export trade has revived recently on optimism that the government will reduce wheat export tax. France's farm ministry last week raised its estimate of the country's 2015 soft wheat harvest to 40.8 million tonnes, from its August estimate of 39.3 million that was already a record. The U.S. Department of Agriculture world grain supply and demand estimates is due on Friday. A Chinese government think-tank cut its 2015/16 forecast for the country's corn output by 3 million tonnes to 229 million tonnes, still a record, after drought in parts of the northeast. The China National Grain and Oils Information Center expects the country's imports of sorghum and barley for the year starting October to drop after Beijing introduced a new permit system to regulate surging imports of the corn substitutes. Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 1, regulatory data shows. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans. Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.00 7.25 +1.55% +2.10% 498.43 24 CBOT corn 367.00 4.00 +1.10% +1.52% 377.09 39 CBOT soy 872.50 6.00 +0.69% +0.35% 912.40 41 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.02 +0.17% +0.58% $11.89 62 WTI crude $44.70 -$1.35 -2.93% -4.39% $44.07 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.01% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.695 0.002 +0.32% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)