* Wheat rises from 5-year low on end user demand
* Corn up 1.1 pct, soy rises 0.7 pct ahead of USDA report
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 U.S. wheat rose 1.6 percent on
Tuesday, recovering from a five-year low hit in the previous
session, on strong end-user demand although gains were capped by
ample global supplies.
Corn gained 1 percent while soybeans rose 0.7 percent ahead
of a U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand
report due later this week.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat rose to $4.75
a bushel by 0235 GMT. Front month wheat hit a five-year
low of $4.55-1/2 in the previous session. U.S. markets were
closed on Monday for a holiday.
Soybeans were at $8.72-1/2 a bushel and corn
rose 1.1 percent to $3.67 a bushel.
"We are seeing a bit of support for wheat around five-year
low levels as there is some end-user demand," said Paul Deane,
senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.
"But the USDA report is going to pretty important. If it
confirms high corn yields, there could be further fund
liquidations as there is a bit of length there and if corn gets
sold off, wheat will face pressure."
The wheat market has faced pressure on higher production in
key exporting countries.
Australia's 2015/16 wheat production will be higher than
previously expected, the country's chief commodity forecaster
said, as recent rains helped offset the impact of a
drought-inducing El Nino.
Russian wheat export trade has revived recently on optimism
that the government will reduce wheat export tax.
France's farm ministry last week raised its estimate of the
country's 2015 soft wheat harvest to 40.8 million tonnes, from
its August estimate of 39.3 million that was already a record.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture world grain supply and
demand estimates is due on Friday.
A Chinese government think-tank cut its 2015/16 forecast for
the country's corn output by 3 million tonnes to 229 million
tonnes, still a record, after drought in parts of the northeast.
The China National Grain and Oils Information Center expects
the country's imports of sorghum and barley for the year
starting October to drop after Beijing introduced a new permit
system to regulate surging imports of the corn substitutes.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Sept. 1, regulatory data shows.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans.
Prices at 0235 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.00 7.25 +1.55% +2.10% 498.43 24
CBOT corn 367.00 4.00 +1.10% +1.52% 377.09 39
CBOT soy 872.50 6.00 +0.69% +0.35% 912.40 41
CBOT rice $12.13 $0.02 +0.17% +0.58% $11.89 62
WTI crude $44.70 -$1.35 -2.93% -4.39% $44.07 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.01% +0.18%
USD/AUD 0.695 0.002 +0.32% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)