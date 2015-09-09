SYDNEY, Sept 9 U.S. corn eased on Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged crop conditions above market expectations, but forecasts that the U.S. government would cut production estimates later this week curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.54 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.45 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans were little changed at $8.78-3/4 a bushel, after firming 1.18 percent on Tuesday. * December wheat dropped 0.37 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.55 percent on Tuesday. * Traders believe the USDA may cut its yield estimates for corn and soybeans in its monthly reports because of unfavorable weather. * The USDA said the condition of the soybean crop was unchanged at 63 percent good to excellent, though it was below the five-year average. * Analysts had expected a small decline for corn and soybeans. * The harvest of U.S. spring wheat is 94 percent complete, the USDA said, well ahead of the five-year average. * Soybean export inspections last week totaled just 93,308 tonnes, the lowest in about a year according to USDA data. * The U.S. corn crop was seen at 68 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week, and 4 percent below the five-year average. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in European and U.S. stocks amid a global recovery in risk appetite that also drove rallies in commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars. * Brent crude settled up 4 percent on Tuesday as strength in stock markets helped the global oil benchmark recoup the bulk of its losses from the previous session. * U.S. stocks rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing after steep losses last week and a China-fueled rebound in global equities. Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.25 -1.75 -0.37% +1.18% 497.06 36 CBOT corn 366.25 -2.00 -0.54% +0.90% 376.49 39 CBOT soy 878.75 -0.50 -0.06% +1.41% 910.43 45 CBOT rice $12.27 $0.00 +0.00% +1.28% $11.92 67 WTI crude $45.92 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.28% $44.05 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 -0.04% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.705 0.004 +0.57% +1.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)