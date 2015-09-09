* Corn ticks lower, gives up some of last session's gains * Wheat eases, soybeans firm ahead of USDA's monthly report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Chicago corn futures slipped on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, after a weekly U.S. government report showed crop ratings unchanged despite talk of lower yields. Wheat fell but soybeans firmed ahead U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand reports due on Friday. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. Wheat gave up 0.2 percent to trade at $4.74 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.80-1/2 a bushel, after firming 1.5 percent on Tuesday. The USDA said the condition of the soybean crop was unchanged at 63 percent good to excellent, though it was below last year's condition. The agency rated 68 percent of the corn crop in good to excellent condition, same as previous week but below last year's 74 percent. Analysts had expected a small decline for corn and soybeans. The market is expecting the USDA to cut its yield estimates for corn and soybeans in its monthly report on Friday because of unfavourable weather. Results from the early corn harvest in the Mid-South and Delta have already been disappointing, compared with expectations. Still, there was no let up in bearish sentiment hanging in the global grain and oilseed markets. "We are still pretty bearish even with reports of lower yields for corn and soybeans," said one agricultural commodities analyst. "Even if you take yields down you are still adding to ending stocks as the demand side is pretty weak." Soybean export inspections last week totalled just 93,308 tonnes, the lowest in about a year according to USDA data. The harvest of U.S. spring wheat is 94 percent complete, the USDA said, well ahead of the five-year average. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 6,000 corn contracts, 5,000 in soyoil, 4,000 in wheat and 3,000 in soymeal. Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Tuesday it had lowered its forecast for Russia's 2015 wheat crop to 60.6 million tonnes from 61.8 million tonnes. The downgrade was due to a slightly lower-than-expected harvest in Urals and Siberia, it said. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.00 -1.00 -0.21% +1.34% 497.08 36 CBOT corn 366.25 -2.00 -0.54% +0.90% 376.49 39 CBOT soy 880.50 1.25 +0.14% +1.62% 910.48 46 CBOT rice $12.20 -$0.06 -0.53% +0.74% $11.92 67 WTI crude $46.15 $0.21 +0.46% +0.22% $44.06 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.706 0.005 +0.64% +1.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)