SYDNEY, Sept 10 - U.S. soybeans rose on
Thursday, rebounding from losses of nearly one percent in the
previous session, but prices were capped by poor export demand
for supplies from the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.26
percent to $8.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.68-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session when
prices hit an eight-day high of $3.72-1/2 a bushel.
* December wheat rose 0.26 percent to $4.73-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday.
* In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Agriculture
Department kept its condition ratings for soybeans unchanged
from the previous week, despite expectations that it would cut
its ratings for the crop due to unfavorable weather.
* Cash market sales of corn and soybeans will probably be
slow around the United States over the next few months as
weakness in the futures market and crumbling basis levels have
left prices well below growers' targets and threatened
profitability.
* USDA on Friday to issue monthly reports updating its
forecasts for the U.S. harvests. Market activity will likely be
choppy until the data are released, analysts said.
MARKET NEWS
* The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Thursday, taking down
the Australian dollar with it, after the New Zealand's central
bank cut its benchmark interest rate and signalled it may ease
policy further as the economy softens.
* Oil prices fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, pressured
by ample supply and concerns about demand being curbed by
slowing economic growth.
* U.S. stocks ended more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday
after rallying the day before, led by declines in shares of
Apple and energy companies, which fell with oil prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Aug
0130 China Producer prices Aug
0645 France Industrial output Jul
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Import prices Aug
1230 U.S. Export prices Aug
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jul
Grains prices at 0106 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.32% 496.14 36
CBOT corn 368.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.14% 376.27 44
CBOT soy 874.50 2.25 +0.26% -0.54% 907.92 40
CBOT rice $12.47 $0.01 +0.04% +1.67% $11.96 74
WTI crude $44.15 $0.00 +0.00% -3.90% $43.83 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.003 +0.27% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.696 -0.005 -0.76% -0.76%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential