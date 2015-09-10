SYDNEY, Sept 10 - U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, rebounding from losses of nearly one percent in the previous session, but prices were capped by poor export demand for supplies from the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.26 percent to $8.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.68-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit an eight-day high of $3.72-1/2 a bushel. * December wheat rose 0.26 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday. * In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Agriculture Department kept its condition ratings for soybeans unchanged from the previous week, despite expectations that it would cut its ratings for the crop due to unfavorable weather. * Cash market sales of corn and soybeans will probably be slow around the United States over the next few months as weakness in the futures market and crumbling basis levels have left prices well below growers' targets and threatened profitability. * USDA on Friday to issue monthly reports updating its forecasts for the U.S. harvests. Market activity will likely be choppy until the data are released, analysts said. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Thursday, taking down the Australian dollar with it, after the New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate and signalled it may ease policy further as the economy softens. * Oil prices fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, pressured by ample supply and concerns about demand being curbed by slowing economic growth. * U.S. stocks ended more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday after rallying the day before, led by declines in shares of Apple and energy companies, which fell with oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Aug 0130 China Producer prices Aug 0645 France Industrial output Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Import prices Aug 1230 U.S. Export prices Aug 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jul Grains prices at 0106 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.32% 496.14 36 CBOT corn 368.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.14% 376.27 44 CBOT soy 874.50 2.25 +0.26% -0.54% 907.92 40 CBOT rice $12.47 $0.01 +0.04% +1.67% $11.96 74 WTI crude $44.15 $0.00 +0.00% -3.90% $43.83 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.003 +0.27% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.696 -0.005 -0.76% -0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential