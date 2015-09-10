* Soybeans little changed after previous session's decline * Slowing Chinese demand, large supplies pressure prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Thursday with the market struggling around 6-year lows as harvest of a near-record U.S. crop and weaker Chinese demand drag on prices. Wheat edged higher, recouping some of last session's losses although gains were capped by lack of demand for U.S. shipments. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active November soybeans were almost flat at $8.72-1/2 a bushel by 0306 GMT, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. The front-month contract was trading at $8.82-3/4 a bushel, after dropping on Aug. 24 to $8.74 a bushel, the lowest since 2009. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.68-3/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel. "Grain and oilseed prices remain under pressure as farmers in the United States are starting harvest of near record crops," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is a big concern about slowing Chinese demand." In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Agriculture Department kept its condition ratings for soybeans unchanged from the previous week, despite expectations that it would cut its ratings for the crop due to unfavourable weather. Cash market sales of corn and soybeans will probably be slow around the United States over the next few months as weakness in the futures market and crumbling basis levels have left prices well below growers' targets. Soybean supplies are expected to grow further as Brazil is forecast to harvest 97.1 million tonnes of the oilseed during the 2015-16 season that is due to begin planting in the coming days, more than the prior season, local analyst Celeres said. Planted area will continue to expand by 2.3 percent to 32.2 million hectares (80 million acres) from the year earlier. China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 7.78 million tonnes of the oilseed in August, up 29 percent year-on-year but down 18.1 percent from July's record shipments. For wheat, it is not just the United States which is facing stiff competition from the Black Sea region. French soft wheat exports outside the EU will fall in 2015/16 compared to the previous year due to strong competition just as the country harvested its biggest-ever crop, farm office FranceAgriMer said. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 3,000 wheat contracts and were net buyers of 3,000 corn contracts. Prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.32% 496.14 36 CBOT corn 368.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.14% 376.27 44 CBOT soy 872.50 0.25 +0.03% -0.77% 907.85 40 CBOT rice $12.42 -$0.04 -0.36% +1.26% $11.96 74 WTI crude $43.75 -$0.40 -0.91% -4.77% $43.82 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.001 +0.08% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.699 -0.002 -0.31% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)