* Soybeans little changed after previous session's decline
* Slowing Chinese demand, large supplies pressure prices
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Chicago soybean futures were
largely unchanged on Thursday with the market struggling around
6-year lows as harvest of a near-record U.S. crop and weaker
Chinese demand drag on prices.
Wheat edged higher, recouping some of last session's losses
although gains were capped by lack of demand for U.S. shipments.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active November soybeans
were almost flat at $8.72-1/2 a bushel by 0306 GMT, having
closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. The front-month contract
was trading at $8.82-3/4 a bushel, after dropping on Aug.
24 to $8.74 a bushel, the lowest since 2009.
December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.68-3/4 a bushel,
while wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel.
"Grain and oilseed prices remain under pressure as farmers
in the United States are starting harvest of near record crops,"
said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"There is a big concern about slowing Chinese demand."
In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Agriculture Department
kept its condition ratings for soybeans unchanged from the
previous week, despite expectations that it would cut its
ratings for the crop due to unfavourable weather.
Cash market sales of corn and soybeans will probably be slow
around the United States over the next few months as weakness in
the futures market and crumbling basis levels have left prices
well below growers' targets.
Soybean supplies are expected to grow further as Brazil is
forecast to harvest 97.1 million tonnes of the oilseed during
the 2015-16 season that is due to begin planting in the coming
days, more than the prior season, local analyst Celeres said.
Planted area will continue to expand by 2.3 percent to 32.2
million hectares (80 million acres) from the year earlier.
China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 7.78 million
tonnes of the oilseed in August, up 29 percent year-on-year but
down 18.1 percent from July's record shipments.
For wheat, it is not just the United States which is facing
stiff competition from the Black Sea region. French soft wheat
exports outside the EU will fall in 2015/16 compared to the
previous year due to strong competition just as the country
harvested its biggest-ever crop, farm office FranceAgriMer said.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold
a net 3,000 wheat contracts and were net buyers of 3,000 corn
contracts.
Prices at 0306 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.50 1.25 +0.26% -0.32% 496.14 36
CBOT corn 368.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.14% 376.27 44
CBOT soy 872.50 0.25 +0.03% -0.77% 907.85 40
CBOT rice $12.42 -$0.04 -0.36% +1.26% $11.96 74
WTI crude $43.75 -$0.40 -0.91% -4.77% $43.82 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.001 +0.08% +0.13%
USD/AUD 0.699 -0.002 -0.31% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)