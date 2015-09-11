SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, poised for their first weekly gain in five weeks, supported by expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's will cut its output projections. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans were 0.26 percent higher on the day, set for a gain of more than 1 percent for the week. * December corn up more than 3 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in three. * December wheat up more than 2 percent for the week, the first seven-day gain in five weeks. * Analysts expect the USDA to cut its 2015/16 corn and soybean production and yield projections from its August estimate due to unfavorable weather, including hot and dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Forecasts for supplies at the end of the season are also expected to be cut. * The USDA will probably cut its U.S. corn production estimate to 13.599 billion bushels from its August estimate of 13.686 billion, with an average yield of 167.6 bushels per acre, down from 168.8 bushels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * The poll showed the agency cutting its U.S. soybean production estimate to 3.869 billion bushels from 3.916 billion and lowering its average yield estimate to 46.4 bushels per acre from 46.9 bushels. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Aug 0645 France Current account Jul 1230 U.S. Producer prices final Aug 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sep Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.25 -0.75 -0.16% +1.06% 495.53 41 CBOT corn 374.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.42% 376.13 54 CBOT soy 876.25 2.25 +0.26% +0.46% 905.44 42 CBOT rice $12.68 $0.01 +0.04% +3.34% $11.97 79 WTI crude $45.62 -$0.30 -0.65% +3.33% $43.80 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 +0.01% +0.65% USD/AUD 0.707 0.001 +0.08% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)