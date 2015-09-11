* Soybeans firm on USDA expectations * Soybeans set for first weekly gain in more than a month * Corn edges lower, wheat slides By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, drawing support from expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will later in the day revise its production and consumption forecasts lower, pushing the oilseed to its first weekly gain in five. Corn was flat but was set to finish the week up 3 percent, the first weekly gain since the week ended Aug. 28. Wheat fell but was up 2 percent for the week. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.11 percent to $8.75 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are poised to finish the week up 1 percent, the first weekly gain in more than a month. While analysts noted support from the expectations around the USDA forecast, market activity remained cautious and light. "The market is focused on the USDA report and as a result, there isn't much happening and I expect that to continue until its publication," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Analysts expect the USDA to cut its 2015/16 corn and soybean production and yield projections from its August estimate due to unfavourable weather, including hot and dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Forecasts for supplies at the end of the season are also expected to be cut. December corn unchanged at $3.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent in the previous session. Buoyed by position squaring, corn is set to finish the week up 3 percent. The USDA will probably cut its U.S. corn production estimate to 13.599 billion bushels from its August estimate of 13.686 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. December wheat fell 0.26 percent to $4.76-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session. Wheat is up nearly 2 percent for the week. Grains prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.75 -1.25 -0.26% +0.95% 495.51 41 CBOT corn 374.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.42% 376.13 54 CBOT soy 875.00 1.00 +0.11% +0.32% 905.40 43 CBOT rice $12.64 -$0.03 -0.24% +3.06% $11.97 79 WTI crude $45.80 -$0.12 -0.26% +3.74% $43.80 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 +0.02% +0.66% USD/AUD 0.707 0.000 +0.01% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)