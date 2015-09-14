SYDNEY, Sept 14 U.S. corn rose for a sixth
straight session on Monday to hit its highest in a month,
supported by a lower-than-expected production forecast from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.9
percent to to $3.90-1/2 a bushel, its strongest since Aug. 12.
Corn gained 3.4 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $8.77-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
* December wheat gained 0.88 percent to $4.88-1/2, its
highest since Sept. 2. Wheat closed up 1.46 percent on Friday.
* Corn production was seen at 13.585 billion bushels, down
from the government's August forecast of 13.686 billion bushels.
* The USDA lowered its yield projection to 167.5 bushels per
acre from 168.8 bushels per acre. Analysts expected the report
to show corn production at 13.599 billion bushels and an average
yield of 167.6 bushels per acre.
* Soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year were
lowered by 20 million bushels to 450 million bushels, reflecting
increased demand from crushers. The 2014/15 soy end stocks view
was lowered to 210 million bushels from 240 million bushels.
* Analysts had been expecting soy ending stocks of 223
million bushels for 2014/15 and 415 million bushels for 2015/16.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start on
Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the countdown
begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade.
* Oil markets were fairly stable in early Asian trading on
Monday, with U.S. crude contracts receiving support from reduced
American drilling, although falling global car sales weighed on
international markets.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0430 Japan Industrial production Jul
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Jul
Grains prices at 0057 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.50 3.50 +0.72% +2.20% 495.30 50
CBOT corn 390.25 3.25 +0.84% +4.28% 376.86 69
CBOT soy 877.75 3.50 +0.40% +0.43% 903.29 45
CBOT rice $12.80 -$0.03 -0.23% +1.03% $12.04 83
WTI crude $44.84 $0.21 +0.47% -2.35% $43.69 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.08% +0.64%
USD/AUD 0.712 0.003 +0.40% +0.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)