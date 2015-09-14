SYDNEY, Sept 14 U.S. corn rose for a sixth straight session on Monday to hit its highest in a month, supported by a lower-than-expected production forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.9 percent to to $3.90-1/2 a bushel, its strongest since Aug. 12. Corn gained 3.4 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $8.77-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday. * December wheat gained 0.88 percent to $4.88-1/2, its highest since Sept. 2. Wheat closed up 1.46 percent on Friday. * Corn production was seen at 13.585 billion bushels, down from the government's August forecast of 13.686 billion bushels. * The USDA lowered its yield projection to 167.5 bushels per acre from 168.8 bushels per acre. Analysts expected the report to show corn production at 13.599 billion bushels and an average yield of 167.6 bushels per acre. * Soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year were lowered by 20 million bushels to 450 million bushels, reflecting increased demand from crushers. The 2014/15 soy end stocks view was lowered to 210 million bushels from 240 million bushels. * Analysts had been expecting soy ending stocks of 223 million bushels for 2014/15 and 415 million bushels for 2015/16. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start on Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. * Oil markets were fairly stable in early Asian trading on Monday, with U.S. crude contracts receiving support from reduced American drilling, although falling global car sales weighed on international markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial production Jul 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Jul Grains prices at 0057 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.50 3.50 +0.72% +2.20% 495.30 50 CBOT corn 390.25 3.25 +0.84% +4.28% 376.86 69 CBOT soy 877.75 3.50 +0.40% +0.43% 903.29 45 CBOT rice $12.80 -$0.03 -0.23% +1.03% $12.04 83 WTI crude $44.84 $0.21 +0.47% -2.35% $43.69 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.08% +0.64% USD/AUD 0.712 0.003 +0.40% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)