SYDNEY, Sept 15 U.S. corn rose for a seventh
consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a one-month high, drawing
support from expectations that the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will trim its crop production forecasts in reports
due in the coming weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.4
percent to its highest since Aug. 11 at $3.95 a bushel. It
gained 1.7 percent in the previous session
* November soybeans advanced 0.5 percent to $8.88-1/2
a bushel, just shy of their session peak at $8.89-1/4 a bushel -
the highest since Aug. 25. Soybean prices firmed 1.4 percent on
Monday.
* December wheat climbed 0.2 percent to $5.02-1/4 a
bushel, near a session high of $5.02-3/4 a bushel, the strongest
since Aug. 26. Wheat rose 3.3 percent in the previous session.
* USDA left its good-to-excellent corn condition ratings
unchanged at 68 percent and rated the soybean crop at 61 percent
good to excellent, down 2 percentage points.
* Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted ratings
for each crop would decrease by 1 percentage point, but the
ratings were within the range of expectations.
* Analysts said the USDA could reduce estimates for both
corn and soybean output in the agency's next monthly report due
Oct. 9.
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar rose to a two-week high on Tuesday
morning after the country's ruling party ousted unpopular prime
minister Tony Abbott in a leadership challenge, while the yen
looked to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting for catalysts.
* Oil prices steadied early on Tuesday as traders closed
short positions and took on new longs after markets tumbled in
the previous session.
* U.S. stocks closed down on Monday as many investors put
off making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting this week and others worried about weak economic data
from China.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep
0900 Euro zone Employment Q2
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep
1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug
1400 U.S. Business inventories Jul
Grains prices at 0117 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 502.50 1.25 +0.25% +3.61% 495.72 59
CBOT corn 395.00 1.50 +0.38% +2.07% 377.58 73
CBOT soy 888.50 4.25 +0.48% +1.63% 901.94 40
CBOT rice $12.97 -$0.03 -0.23% +2.33% $12.05 85
WTI crude $44.33 $0.33 +0.75% -0.67% $43.63 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.30%
USD/AUD 0.715 0.001 +0.17% +0.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)