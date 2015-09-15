SYDNEY, Sept 15 U.S. corn rose for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a one-month high, drawing support from expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will trim its crop production forecasts in reports due in the coming weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.4 percent to its highest since Aug. 11 at $3.95 a bushel. It gained 1.7 percent in the previous session * November soybeans advanced 0.5 percent to $8.88-1/2 a bushel, just shy of their session peak at $8.89-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 25. Soybean prices firmed 1.4 percent on Monday. * December wheat climbed 0.2 percent to $5.02-1/4 a bushel, near a session high of $5.02-3/4 a bushel, the strongest since Aug. 26. Wheat rose 3.3 percent in the previous session. * USDA left its good-to-excellent corn condition ratings unchanged at 68 percent and rated the soybean crop at 61 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points. * Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted ratings for each crop would decrease by 1 percentage point, but the ratings were within the range of expectations. * Analysts said the USDA could reduce estimates for both corn and soybean output in the agency's next monthly report due Oct. 9. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar rose to a two-week high on Tuesday morning after the country's ruling party ousted unpopular prime minister Tony Abbott in a leadership challenge, while the yen looked to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting for catalysts. * Oil prices steadied early on Tuesday as traders closed short positions and took on new longs after markets tumbled in the previous session. * U.S. stocks closed down on Monday as many investors put off making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and others worried about weak economic data from China. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 0900 Euro zone Employment Q2 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug 1400 U.S. Business inventories Jul Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.50 1.25 +0.25% +3.61% 495.72 59 CBOT corn 395.00 1.50 +0.38% +2.07% 377.58 73 CBOT soy 888.50 4.25 +0.48% +1.63% 901.94 40 CBOT rice $12.97 -$0.03 -0.23% +2.33% $12.05 85 WTI crude $44.33 $0.33 +0.75% -0.67% $43.63 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.715 0.001 +0.17% +0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)