By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Chicago soybean futures rose
to a three-week top on Tuesday, underpinned by a U.S. report
showing a slight deterioration in crop ratings which could
result in lower yields.
Corn continued its upward march, climbing to a one-month
high, on expectations of lower U.S. output following wet growing
conditions, while wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans advanced 0.5
percent to $8.88-3/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, just shy of their
session peak at $8.89-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 25.
December corn rose to its highest since Aug. 11 at
$3.95 a bushel and wheat added 0.3 percent to $5.02-3/4 a
bushel, near a session high of $5.03-1/4, the strongest since
Aug. 26.
"There is recovery taking place in soybean prices as traders
are covering their short positions," said Kaname Gokon of
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"We see some emerging concerns about the crop and there
could be reduction in overall acreage, so there is potential for
the November contract to cross $9.00 a bushel this week."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 61 percent of the
soybean crop good to excellent, down from 63 percent a week ago
and 72 percent a year earlier.
The agency's weekly report, which was issued after the
market closed on Monday, left its good-to-excellent condition of
corn unchanged at 68 percent.
There is additional support for soybeans stemming from fears
that the USDA might lower its estimates of soy harvested acreage
next month.
The market is awaiting monthly acreage data due on Wednesday
from the USDA's Farm Service Agency that might signal whether
the farm department will adjust official acreage estimates in
its Oct. 9 supply/demand reports.
Analysts said the USDA could reduce estimates for both corn
and soybean output.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,500 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a
net 7,500 wheat contracts and bought 5,000 in soybeans.
Prices at 0226 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 502.75 1.50 +0.30% +3.66% 495.73 59
CBOT corn 394.75 1.25 +0.32% +2.00% 377.58 73
CBOT soy 888.75 4.50 +0.51% +1.66% 901.95 40
CBOT rice $12.88 -$0.12 -0.88% +0.39% $12.09 85
WTI crude $44.35 $0.35 +0.80% -0.63% $43.63 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.25%
USD/AUD 0.713 -0.001 -0.11% +0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)