* Soy jumps to highest since August, crop ratings support * Corn at 1-month high on expectations of cuts in crop f'cast (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Chicago soybean futures rose to a three-week top on Tuesday, underpinned by a U.S. report showing a slight deterioration in crop ratings which could result in lower yields. Corn continued its upward march, climbing to a one-month high, on expectations of lower U.S. output following wet growing conditions, while wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans advanced 0.5 percent to $8.88-3/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, just shy of their session peak at $8.89-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 25. December corn rose to its highest since Aug. 11 at $3.95 a bushel and wheat added 0.3 percent to $5.02-3/4 a bushel, near a session high of $5.03-1/4, the strongest since Aug. 26. "There is recovery taking place in soybean prices as traders are covering their short positions," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We see some emerging concerns about the crop and there could be reduction in overall acreage, so there is potential for the November contract to cross $9.00 a bushel this week." The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 61 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent, down from 63 percent a week ago and 72 percent a year earlier. The agency's weekly report, which was issued after the market closed on Monday, left its good-to-excellent condition of corn unchanged at 68 percent. There is additional support for soybeans stemming from fears that the USDA might lower its estimates of soy harvested acreage next month. The market is awaiting monthly acreage data due on Wednesday from the USDA's Farm Service Agency that might signal whether the farm department will adjust official acreage estimates in its Oct. 9 supply/demand reports. Analysts said the USDA could reduce estimates for both corn and soybean output. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,500 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 7,500 wheat contracts and bought 5,000 in soybeans. Prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.75 1.50 +0.30% +3.66% 495.73 59 CBOT corn 394.75 1.25 +0.32% +2.00% 377.58 73 CBOT soy 888.75 4.50 +0.51% +1.66% 901.95 40 CBOT rice $12.88 -$0.12 -0.88% +0.39% $12.09 85 WTI crude $44.35 $0.35 +0.80% -0.63% $43.63 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.25% USD/AUD 0.713 -0.001 -0.11% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)