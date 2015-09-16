SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. soybeans dropped for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday as a firmer dollar dragged, though supply concerns in the U.S. following a crop condition downgrade curbed losses and kept prices near a three-week top. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.86-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.57 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week high. * December corn was little changed at $3.90-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-month top. * December wheat declined 0.51 percent to $4.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * Investors are waiting for a possible interest rate hike on Thursday by the Federal Reserve. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a report after the close of trading on Monday, cut good-to-excellent condition ratings for the U.S. soybean crop by 2 percentage points, compared with a one-point reduction expected by analysts. * The soybean crop, which will be harvested in the coming weeks, was rated 61 percent good to excellent, down from 63 percent a week ago and 72 percent a year earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day meeting beginning later in the session. * U.S. crude rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, higher gasoline prices and a strong stockpile draw report, while Brent oil advanced less, narrowing the transatlantic spread to the lowest in eight months. * U.S. stocks rallied over 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed healthy growth in consumer spending but did little to remove uncertainty about whether the Fed will raise rates this week. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.25 -2.50 -0.51% -1.80% 495.29 62 CBOT corn 390.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.83% 377.82 79 CBOT soy 886.50 -2.50 -0.28% +0.25% 900.10 45 CBOT rice $12.95 -$0.02 -0.15% -0.35% $12.13 85 WTI crude $44.96 $0.37 +0.83% +2.18% $43.61 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.05% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.713 -0.001 -0.18% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)