BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. soybeans dropped for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday as a firmer dollar dragged, though supply concerns in the U.S. following a crop condition downgrade curbed losses and kept prices near a three-week top. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.86-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.57 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week high. * December corn was little changed at $3.90-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-month top. * December wheat declined 0.51 percent to $4.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * Investors are waiting for a possible interest rate hike on Thursday by the Federal Reserve. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a report after the close of trading on Monday, cut good-to-excellent condition ratings for the U.S. soybean crop by 2 percentage points, compared with a one-point reduction expected by analysts. * The soybean crop, which will be harvested in the coming weeks, was rated 61 percent good to excellent, down from 63 percent a week ago and 72 percent a year earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day meeting beginning later in the session. * U.S. crude rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, higher gasoline prices and a strong stockpile draw report, while Brent oil advanced less, narrowing the transatlantic spread to the lowest in eight months. * U.S. stocks rallied over 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed healthy growth in consumer spending but did little to remove uncertainty about whether the Fed will raise rates this week. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.25 -2.50 -0.51% -1.80% 495.29 62 CBOT corn 390.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.83% 377.82 79 CBOT soy 886.50 -2.50 -0.28% +0.25% 900.10 45 CBOT rice $12.95 -$0.02 -0.15% -0.35% $12.13 85 WTI crude $44.96 $0.37 +0.83% +2.18% $43.61 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.05% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.713 -0.001 -0.18% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago