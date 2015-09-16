* Wheat prices falls as rains seen aiding U.S. winter crop * Soybeans give up some gains as market takes breather (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts of favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop amid plentiful world supplies. Soybeans edged lower as the market took a breather after climbing to a three-week high on Tuesday, while corn was largely unchanged. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had declined 0.6 percent to $4.91-3/4 a bushel by 0208 GMT, adding to last session's drop of 1.3 percent. November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.86-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week high. December corn was unchanged at $3.90-1/2 a bushel. "CBOT December wheat was unable to hold onto the five dollar level," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "U.S. hard red winter wheat regions are likely to get some useful planting rain next week." Investors in global financial and commodity markets are waiting for a possible interest rate hike on Thursday by the Federal Reserve. Global soybean supplies could rise for a fourth straight year with near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil. The climate in Brazil's centre-west soy belt is ideal for planting, weather service Somar said on Tuesday, as a winter ban on planting in many states ends and farmers in the world's second-largest soybean producer prepare their fields. Somar meteorologists said in a bulletin that rains had started earlier and were more regular than in 2014, so farmers should have little trouble. The rains should subside in top growing state Mato Grosso for a few days, aiding planting. Soybean prices rallied on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut good-to-excellent condition ratings for the U.S. soybean crop by 2 percentage points, compared with a one-point reduction expected by analysts. The soybean crop, which will be harvested in the coming weeks, was rated 61 percent good-to-excellent, down from 63 percent a week ago and 72 percent a year earlier. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 6,000 soybean contracts and sold 4,000 in wheat. Prices at 0208 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.75 -3.00 -0.61% -1.90% 495.28 61 CBOT corn 390.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.76% 377.83 79 CBOT soy 886.75 -2.25 -0.25% +0.28% 900.11 45 CBOT rice $12.94 -$0.03 -0.23% -0.42% $12.13 85 WTI crude $44.98 $0.39 +0.87% +2.23% $43.61 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.002 +0.15% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.713 -0.001 -0.14% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)