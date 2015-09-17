(Corrects to say losses, not gains, in first paragraph) SYDNEY, Sept 17 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday to clock up losses of around 3 percent over the period as ample global supplies and a favourable weather outlook continued to pressure prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.31 percent to $4.86-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans were nearly unchanged at $8.87 a bushel, having closed down 0.25 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.85 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session. * U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed increased "prevented planting" acres from a month ago, on the grounds that farmers were unable to sow with corn, soybeans and wheat earlier this year. * U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in August as gasoline prices resumed their decline and a strong dollar curbed the cost of other goods, pointing to tame inflation that complicates the Federal Reserve's decision whether to hike interest rates. * Private exporters reported sales of 184,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/16 marketing year that began on Sept. 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. * Chinese buyers also were expected to sign deals to purchase millions of tonnes of U.S. soybeans during President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States next week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slid on Wednesday, as a surprise decline in U.S. inflation last month tempered expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. * Oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday, after the largest U.S. crude drawdown in seven months at the key delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. * Energy stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, but many investors stayed on the sidelines a day ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Current account Q2 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meet 1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.75 -1.50 -0.31% -1.62% 494.53 55 CBOT corn 385.00 -1.00 -0.26% -1.41% 377.73 68 CBOT soy 887.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.22% 897.92 42 CBOT rice $12.82 -$0.05 -0.39% -1.20% $12.16 76 WTI crude $47.26 $0.11 +0.23% +5.99% $43.76 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.07% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.719 -0.001 -0.10% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)