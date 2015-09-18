SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday after a nearly 4-percent decline over the previous three sessions on pressure from ample world supplies and favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop. Corn gained after dropping 1.6 percent on Thursday as harvesting of a bumper crop in the United States expanded under near-perfect weather conditions. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts of rains across the U.S. Plains, a key region for hard red winter wheat, are likely to aid freshly planted crops. Higher production of U.S. winter wheat will add to plentiful world supplies. * Additional pressure on grains and oilseeds came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report which showed lacklustre demand. Sales of corn and wheat slid below the pace necessary to meet the USDA's export forecasts for the 2015/16 marketing year. * The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales at 912,000 tonnes, at the low end of trade estimates but above the weekly pace needed to meet the government's annual export forecast. * China's imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs), a byproduct of corn-based ethanol, are likely to fall 13 percent to 4.5 million tonnes in 2015/16, a senior broker with China-based COFCO Futures told a conference. * Canada's crops of wheat and canola look larger than they appeared earlier this summer, after a government agency factored in satellite and other climate data to its estimates for the first time, but the harvest would still be smaller than a year ago. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares are likely to fall on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates, reviving concerns about global economic weakness. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Aug 0800 Euro zone Current account Jul 1400 U.S. Leading index Aug Prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% -1.23% 493.40 51 CBOT corn 380.75 1.00 +0.26% -1.36% 377.57 60 CBOT soy 884.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.37% 895.86 36 CBOT rice $12.87 -$0.03 -0.23% +0.00% $12.20 75 WTI crude $46.69 -$0.21 -0.45% -0.98% $43.81 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 -$0.003 -0.25% +1.04% USD/AUD 0.718 0.001 +0.18% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)