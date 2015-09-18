SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Friday after a nearly 4-percent decline over the
previous three sessions on pressure from ample world supplies
and favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop.
Corn gained after dropping 1.6 percent on Thursday as
harvesting of a bumper crop in the United States expanded under
near-perfect weather conditions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasts of rains across the U.S. Plains, a key region
for hard red winter wheat, are likely to aid freshly planted
crops. Higher production of U.S. winter wheat will add to
plentiful world supplies.
* Additional pressure on grains and oilseeds came from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report
which showed lacklustre demand. Sales of corn and wheat slid
below the pace necessary to meet the USDA's export forecasts for
the 2015/16 marketing year.
* The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales at 912,000
tonnes, at the low end of trade estimates but above the weekly
pace needed to meet the government's annual export forecast.
* China's imports of distillers dried grains (DDGs), a
byproduct of corn-based ethanol, are likely to fall 13 percent
to 4.5 million tonnes in 2015/16, a senior broker with
China-based COFCO Futures told a conference.
* Canada's crops of wheat and canola look larger than they
appeared earlier this summer, after a government agency factored
in satellite and other climate data to its estimates for the
first time, but the harvest would still be smaller than a year
ago.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares are likely to fall on Friday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates, reviving
concerns about global economic weakness.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Aug
0800 Euro zone Current account Jul
1400 U.S. Leading index Aug
Prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% -1.23% 493.40 51
CBOT corn 380.75 1.00 +0.26% -1.36% 377.57 60
CBOT soy 884.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.37% 895.86 36
CBOT rice $12.87 -$0.03 -0.23% +0.00% $12.20 75
WTI crude $46.69 -$0.21 -0.45% -0.98% $43.81 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 -$0.003 -0.25% +1.04%
USD/AUD 0.718 0.001 +0.18% -0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)