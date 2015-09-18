* Wheat rises after dropping almost 4 pct in 3 sessions * Corn, soybeans up, recouping some of Thursday's losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday after a nearly 4-percent decline over the previous three sessions on pressure from ample world supplies and favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop. Corn gained after dropping 1.6 percent on Thursday as harvesting of a bumper crop in the United States expanded under near-perfect weather conditions. "Weather forecasters expect U.S. hard red winter wheat regions to receive rainfall through the weekend," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "Farmers though will have to contend with a drier bias thereafter that has the potential to raise crop worries." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.82-3/4 a bushel by 0205 GMT, corn added 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel and soybean gained 0.2 percent to $8.86 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are on track for a second consecutive week of gains, corn has lost 1.7 percent after rallying 6.6 percent last week and wheat is down around half a percent. Forecasts of rains across the U.S. Plains, a key region for hard red winter wheat, are likely to aid freshly planted crops. Higher production of U.S. winter wheat will add to plentiful world supplies. Additional pressure on grains and oilseeds came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report which showed lacklustre demand. Sales of corn and wheat slid below the pace necessary to meet the USDA's export forecasts for the 2015/16 marketing year. The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales at 912,000 tonnes, at the low end of trade estimates but above the weekly pace needed to meet the government's annual export forecast. China's record pace of soybean imports is running out of steam, in what is likely to be a blow to U.S. exporters that normally ship 40 percent of their annual soybean crop to the world's top buyer over the October-to-December period. Already off highs seen in July, China's monthly arrivals are set to drop further as negative crush margins force domestic oilseed millers to tighten their purse strings. Canada's crops of wheat and canola look larger than they appeared earlier this summer, after a government agency factored in satellite and other climate data for the first time, but the harvest would still be smaller than a year ago. Prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.75 1.25 +0.26% -1.13% 493.42 52 CBOT corn 380.50 0.75 +0.20% -1.42% 377.56 60 CBOT soy 886.00 1.50 +0.17% -0.14% 895.93 38 CBOT rice $12.87 -$0.02 -0.19% +0.04% $12.20 76 WTI crude $46.74 -$0.16 -0.34% -0.87% $43.81 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 -$0.003 -0.26% +1.03% USD/AUD 0.718 0.001 +0.14% -0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)