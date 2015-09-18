* Wheat rises after dropping almost 4 pct in 3 sessions
* Corn, soybeans up, recouping some of Thursday's losses
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Friday after a nearly 4-percent decline over the
previous three sessions on pressure from ample world supplies
and favourable weather for the U.S. winter crop.
Corn gained after dropping 1.6 percent on Thursday as
harvesting of a bumper crop in the United States expanded under
near-perfect weather conditions.
"Weather forecasters expect U.S. hard red winter wheat
regions to receive rainfall through the weekend," Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note to clients. "Farmers though will have
to contend with a drier bias thereafter that has the potential
to raise crop worries."
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.3 percent
to $4.82-3/4 a bushel by 0205 GMT, corn added 0.2 percent
to $3.80-1/2 a bushel and soybean gained 0.2 percent to
$8.86 a bushel.
For the week, soybeans are on track for a second consecutive
week of gains, corn has lost 1.7 percent after rallying 6.6
percent last week and wheat is down around half a percent.
Forecasts of rains across the U.S. Plains, a key region for
hard red winter wheat, are likely to aid freshly planted crops.
Higher production of U.S. winter wheat will add to plentiful
world supplies.
Additional pressure on grains and oilseeds came from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report
which showed lacklustre demand. Sales of corn and wheat slid
below the pace necessary to meet the USDA's export forecasts for
the 2015/16 marketing year.
The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales at 912,000
tonnes, at the low end of trade estimates but above the weekly
pace needed to meet the government's annual export forecast.
China's record pace of soybean imports is running out of
steam, in what is likely to be a blow to U.S. exporters that
normally ship 40 percent of their annual soybean crop to the
world's top buyer over the October-to-December period.
Already off highs seen in July, China's monthly arrivals are
set to drop further as negative crush margins force domestic
oilseed millers to tighten their purse strings.
Canada's crops of wheat and canola look larger than they
appeared earlier this summer, after a government agency factored
in satellite and other climate data for the first time, but the
harvest would still be smaller than a year ago.
Prices at 0205 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.75 1.25 +0.26% -1.13% 493.42 52
CBOT corn 380.50 0.75 +0.20% -1.42% 377.56 60
CBOT soy 886.00 1.50 +0.17% -0.14% 895.93 38
CBOT rice $12.87 -$0.02 -0.19% +0.04% $12.20 76
WTI crude $46.74 -$0.16 -0.34% -0.87% $43.81 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 -$0.003 -0.26% +1.03%
USD/AUD 0.718 0.001 +0.14% -0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)