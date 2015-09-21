SYDNEY, Sept 21 U.S. soybeans hit a 10-day low in early trading on Monday before paring losses, with prices under pressure as the harvesting of a bumper North American crop is poised to flood silos. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans were unchanged at $8.67-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $8.66-1/2, the lowest since September 11. Soybeans slid 2 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.33 percent to $3.76 a bushel, near the session low of $3.75-1/2, the lowest since September 11. Corn closed down 0.66 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.62 percent to $4.83-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Friday. * Soybeans are under pressure from expectations that farmers will soon begin harvesting what is projected to be the second-largest U.S. soy crop in history. * Forecasts called for mostly dry weather next week and for the rest of the month, with no frost, Feltes noted, which should help crops to mature and promote fieldwork. * Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado raised its forecast for the country's 2015/16 soy crop now being planted to a record 100.54 million tonnes on Friday from 99.3 million tonnes in its July outlook as farmers favor soybeans over corn. * U.S. wheat is still uncompetitive into key markets. A wheat tender from Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities attracted offers of about 945,000 tonnes from the Black Sea region and France. No U.S. wheat was offered. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started Monday trade on a firm footing, having recovered recent losses as major central banks were quick to burnish their dovish credentials after the Federal Reserve last week delayed a long-anticipated hike in U.S. interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Aug 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.75 -3.00 -0.62% +0.47% 492.53 51 CBOT corn 376.00 -1.25 -0.33% -0.99% 377.19 54 CBOT soy 867.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.95% 892.10 27 CBOT rice $12.83 -$0.12 -0.93% -0.50% $12.24 68 WTI crude $44.81 $0.13 +0.29% -4.46% $43.78 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.000 -0.02% -1.15% USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 +0.00% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)