* Wheat gives up last session's gains on supply pressure * Corn down 5th day as U.S. harvest expands in ideal weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 21 U.S. wheat futures slid more than 1 percent on Monday, giving up last session's gains and falling for four out of five sessions with plentiful global supplies pressuring the market. Corn fell for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans slid to their lowest in more than one week as harvest of near-record U.S. crops gathered pace under near-perfect weather. Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 1.2 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, having closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday. November soybeans hit a low of $8.65 a bushel, the weakest Sept. 11. Corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.75-3/4 a bushel. "The wheat market didn't need the upward move (on Friday) as supplies are huge everywhere," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "Prices are likely to move 20 to 30 cents lower over next couple of weeks until we see more demand return to the market and support prices." U.S. wheat is still uncompetitive in key markets. A wheat tender from Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities attracted offers of about 945,000 tonnes from the Black Sea region and France. No U.S. wheat was offered. The soybean harvest is under way in the mid-South and a few parts of the Midwest, including in the top producing states of Illinois and Iowa. Forecasts called for mostly dry weather this week and for the rest of the month, with no frost. This should help crops to mature and promote fieldwork. Also, early prospects for record crops out of South America are bearish for prices. Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado raised its forecast for the country's 2015/16 soybean crop to a record 100.54 million tonnes, from 99.3 million in July. A strike by Brazilian federal agricultural agents responsible for approving certificates required for shipments could affect corn exports, the director of the cereal exporters association Anec Sergio Mendes said on Friday. Mendes said the strike that started on Thursday was "the worst thing that could happen" to grain exports, though it is too soon to quantify the effects. Large speculators switched to a net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.75 -6.00 -1.23% -1.54% 493.35 48 CBOT corn 375.75 -1.50 -0.40% -2.66% 377.40 54 CBOT soy 866.75 -0.50 -0.06% -2.31% 895.28 26 CBOT rice $12.78 -$0.17 -1.31% -0.66% $12.20 65 WTI crude $44.89 $0.21 +0.47% -4.29% $43.78 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.013 -1.10% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.717 0.000 -0.01% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)