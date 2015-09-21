(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Wheat gives up last session's gains on supply pressure
* Corn down 5th day as U.S. harvest expands in ideal weather
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 U.S. wheat futures slid more
than 1 percent on Monday, giving up last session's gains and
falling for four out of five sessions with plentiful global
supplies pressuring the market.
Corn fell for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans
slid to their lowest in more than one week as harvest of
near-record U.S. crops gathered pace under near-perfect weather.
Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 1.2 percent
to $4.80-3/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, having closed 1.1 percent
higher on Friday.
November soybeans hit a low of $8.65 a bushel, the
weakest Sept. 11. Corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.75-3/4 a
bushel.
"The wheat market didn't need the upward move (on Friday) as
supplies are huge everywhere," said Ole Houe, analyst at
Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.
"Prices are likely to move 20 to 30 cents lower over next
couple of weeks until we see more demand return to the market
and support prices."
U.S. wheat is still uncompetitive in key markets. A wheat
tender from Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities
attracted offers of about 945,000 tonnes from the Black Sea
region and France. No U.S. wheat was offered.
The soybean harvest is under way in the mid-South and a few
parts of the Midwest, including in the top producing states of
Illinois and Iowa.
Forecasts called for mostly dry weather this week and for
the rest of the month, with no frost. This should help crops to
mature and promote fieldwork.
Also, early prospects for record crops out of South America
are bearish for prices. Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado
raised its forecast for the country's 2015/16 soybean crop to a
record 100.54 million tonnes, from 99.3 million in July.
A strike by Brazilian federal agricultural agents
responsible for approving certificates required for shipments
could affect corn exports, the director of the cereal exporters
association Anec Sergio Mendes said on Friday.
Mendes said the strike that started on Thursday was "the
worst thing that could happen" to grain exports, though it is
too soon to quantify the effects.
Large speculators switched to a net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Sept. 15, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
