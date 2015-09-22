SYDNEY, Sept 22 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday for the fourth session in the previous five after the U.S. Department of Agriculture put the condition of the crop above market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was down 0.3 percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday after three previous losing sessions. * December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.9 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Monday. * USDA said 10 percent of the corn crop was harvested and 7 percent of the soybean harvest was complete as on Sunday. * Analysts had expected the U.S. corn harvest to be 13 percent done as of Sunday, while the soybean harvest was expected to be 5 percent complete. * Corn condition was left unchanged at 68 percent good to excellent, matching analysts forecasts. * Soybean condition was pegged at 63 percent good to excellent, ahead of market forecasts. * USDA said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totalled a bigger-than-expected 502,846 tonnes in the latest week. Wheat export inspections of 604,918 tonnes also topped analysts' estimates. * Forecasts for good weather, which will shepherd both crops through their final stages of development, across the U.S. Midwest during the next week kept the corn and soybean gains in check. MARKET NEWS * The greenback hovered at its highest in nearly two weeks early on Tuesday as dollar bulls appeared to recover from their disappointment over the Federal Reserve's decision last week to delay a hike in interest rates. * Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading as traders took profit following a 4 percent rise in the previous session. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses late last week with help from Apple and financial shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited the advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.95% 491.87 64 CBOT corn 383.50 -1.00 -0.26% +1.66% 376.89 65 CBOT soy 871.75 -2.50 -0.29% +0.52% 888.24 37 CBOT rice $12.72 -$0.09 -0.70% -1.81% $12.26 62 WTI crude $46.31 -$0.37 -0.79% +3.65% $43.88 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.001 +0.07% -0.98% USD/AUD 0.714 0.001 +0.08% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)