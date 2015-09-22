SYDNEY, Sept 22 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday
for the fourth session in the previous five after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture put the condition of the crop above
market forecasts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was down
0.3 percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on
Monday after three previous losing sessions.
* December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.83-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 1.9 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.96-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Monday.
* USDA said 10 percent of the corn crop was harvested and 7
percent of the soybean harvest was complete as on Sunday.
* Analysts had expected the U.S. corn harvest to be 13
percent done as of Sunday, while the soybean harvest was
expected to be 5 percent complete.
* Corn condition was left unchanged at 68 percent good to
excellent, matching analysts forecasts.
* Soybean condition was pegged at 63 percent good to
excellent, ahead of market forecasts.
* USDA said on Monday morning that export inspections of
soybeans totalled a bigger-than-expected 502,846 tonnes in the
latest week. Wheat export inspections of 604,918 tonnes also
topped analysts' estimates.
* Forecasts for good weather, which will shepherd both crops
through their final stages of development, across the U.S.
Midwest during the next week kept the corn and soybean gains in
check.
MARKET NEWS
* The greenback hovered at its highest in nearly two weeks
early on Tuesday as dollar bulls appeared to recover from their
disappointment over the Federal Reserve's decision last week to
delay a hike in interest rates.
* Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading as traders
took profit following a 4 percent rise in the previous session.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses
late last week with help from Apple and financial shares, but a
drop in biotech shares limited the advance.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.95% 491.87 64
CBOT corn 383.50 -1.00 -0.26% +1.66% 376.89 65
CBOT soy 871.75 -2.50 -0.29% +0.52% 888.24 37
CBOT rice $12.72 -$0.09 -0.70% -1.81% $12.26 62
WTI crude $46.31 -$0.37 -0.79% +3.65% $43.88 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.001 +0.07% -0.98%
USD/AUD 0.714 0.001 +0.08% -0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)