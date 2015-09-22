* Soybeans edge lower, fall for 4 out of 5 sessions * USDA weekly crop report shows improved crop rating * Farmers expand harvest in near perfect weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, falling for four out of five sessions with pressure from a U.S. government report which showed improved crop rating and a rapid pace of harvest. Wheat eased as the market took a breather after strong gains in the last two sessions on short covering. Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans slid 0.3 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel by 0203 GMT, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday after three previous losing sessions. December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.83-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.9 percent on Monday and wheat eased 0.3 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel after adding 3.2 percent in the last two sessions. "U.S. crop ratings have improved and the harvest is progressing well, there is no issue with near term supplies," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "Brazilian real has hit record low, we will keep getting selling pressure out of Brazil." Brazil's currency approached its weakest level ever on Monday as an increasingly complicated economic and political outlook continued to rattle investors. Brazil is the world's largest soybean exporter and a weaker local currency boosts income of farmers as the oilseed is priced in the U.S. dollar. U.S. soybean harvest is seven percent complete, higher than the three percent of crop gathered at this time last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday. The agency rated 63 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent compared with 61 percent a week earlier. Corn crop condition was unchanged at 68 percent good to excellent, the USDA said, adding that 10 percent of the crop has been harvested. The USDA said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totalled a bigger-than-expected 502,846 tonnes in the latest week. Wheat export inspections of 604,918 tonnes also topped analysts' estimates. Forecasts for good weather, which will shepherd both crops through their final stages of development across the U.S. Midwest during the next week has kept the corn and soybean gains in check. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 7,000 wheat contracts and bought 6,000 in soybeans. Prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.50 -1.25 -0.25% +1.80% 491.84 62 CBOT corn 383.25 -1.25 -0.33% +1.59% 376.88 65 CBOT soy 871.50 -2.75 -0.31% +0.49% 888.23 36 CBOT rice $12.72 -$0.08 -0.66% -1.78% $12.26 62 WTI crude $46.20 -$0.48 -1.03% +3.40% $43.88 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.002 +0.13% -0.92% USD/AUD 0.714 0.001 +0.11% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)