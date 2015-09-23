SYDNEY, Sept 23 U.S. soybeans held near 6-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, with recent favourable weather in the United States boosting crop conditions and aiding harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front month soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.64-1/4 a bushel by 0049 GMT, after touching $8.61 earlier in the session - a 6-1/2-year low first reached on Tuesday when prices closed down 1.4 percent. * December corn <$3.80 a CZ5> fell 0.13 percent to $3.80 bushel, having closed down 1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.97 a bushel, after ending down 0.25 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. soybean harvest is 7 percent complete, ahead of the year-ago pace, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday. * The agency also rated 63 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 61 percent a week earlier. * The USDA said corn crop ratings were unchanged at 68 percent good to excellent, adding that 10 percent of the crop had been harvested. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit its highest in nearly three weeks versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday, while the yen held on to broad gains made overnight as persistent worries over a slowdown in China dampened risk sentiment. * Oil prices edged up after U.S. crude stocks were estimated to have dropped last week, stripping some supplies out of an oversupplied market that has seen prices more than halve since June 2014. * Asian stocks fell as global growth worries stung Wall Street. Fresh cracks in the commodities complex, amplified by drops in copper, raised concerns that a China-led slowdown may pose significant headwinds for riskier assets, particularly equities. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 1.50 +0.30% +0.05% 491.38 64 CBOT corn 380.00 -0.50 -0.13% -1.17% 376.54 57 CBOT soy 864.25 2.50 +0.29% -1.14% 884.33 30 CBOT rice $12.75 $0.00 +0.00% -0.47% $12.28 62 WTI crude $46.53 $0.17 +0.37% -0.32% $43.98 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.72% USD/AUD 0.708 -0.001 -0.17% -0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)