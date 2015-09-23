SYDNEY, Sept 23 U.S. soybeans held near
6-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, with recent favourable weather in
the United States boosting crop conditions and aiding harvest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front month soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $8.64-1/4 a bushel by 0049 GMT, after touching $8.61
earlier in the session - a 6-1/2-year low first reached on
Tuesday when prices closed down 1.4 percent.
* December corn <$3.80 a CZ5> fell 0.13 percent to $3.80
bushel, having closed down 1 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.97 a bushel,
after ending down 0.25 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. soybean harvest is 7 percent complete, ahead of
the year-ago pace, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a
report after the market closed on Monday.
* The agency also rated 63 percent of the soybean crop as
good to excellent, up from 61 percent a week earlier.
* The USDA said corn crop ratings were unchanged at 68
percent good to excellent, adding that 10 percent of the crop
had been harvested.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hit its highest in nearly three weeks versus a
basket of currencies on Wednesday, while the yen held on to
broad gains made overnight as persistent worries over a slowdown
in China dampened risk sentiment.
* Oil prices edged up after U.S. crude stocks were estimated
to have dropped last week, stripping some supplies out of an
oversupplied market that has seen prices more than halve since
June 2014.
* Asian stocks fell as global growth worries stung Wall
Street. Fresh cracks in the commodities complex, amplified by
drops in copper, raised concerns that a China-led slowdown may
pose significant headwinds for riskier assets, particularly
equities.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.00 1.50 +0.30% +0.05% 491.38 64
CBOT corn 380.00 -0.50 -0.13% -1.17% 376.54 57
CBOT soy 864.25 2.50 +0.29% -1.14% 884.33 30
CBOT rice $12.75 $0.00 +0.00% -0.47% $12.28 62
WTI crude $46.53 $0.17 +0.37% -0.32% $43.98 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.111 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.72%
USD/AUD 0.708 -0.001 -0.17% -0.74%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)