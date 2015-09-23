* Wheat up on weather concerns in Australia, Black Sea region * Soybeans hover near 6-1/2 year low on harvest pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, rising for three out of four sessions on emerging concerns over crop weather in Australia and the Black Sea region. Soybeans edged higher but the market traded near a 6-1/2-year low with favourable weather in the United States boosting crop conditions and aiding harvest, while corn was largely unchanged after closing marginally lower on Tuesday. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.63 a bushel by 0339 GMT, after touching $8.61 earlier in the session - a 6-1/2-year low first reached on Tuesday when prices closed down 1.4 percent. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.80-1/4 bushel and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel. "There is some frost damage in parts of Australia which is supporting wheat prices and we also have some weather issues in the Black Sea region," said one grains trader in Sydney. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat, and the market has found occasional underlying support from fund short-covering. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed the U.S. winter wheat crop was 19 percent planted as of Sunday, close to the five-year average of 20 percent. The market is closely watching the weather in the Black Sea region which has seen some early concerns. "There are some minor concerns in southern Ukraine where it has been too dry to consider sowing winter cereals," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "The pace of sowing winter wheat in Ukraine is running slightly behind schedule but it is only early with typically around 20 percent of the crop planted at this point in the year." The U.S. soybean harvest is 7 percent complete, ahead of the year-ago pace, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday. The agency also rated 63 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 61 percent a week earlier. The USDA said corn crop ratings were unchanged at 68 percent good to excellent, adding that 10 percent of the crop had been harvested. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 6,000 corn contracts and were net even in wheat. Prices at 0339 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.25 1.75 +0.35% +2.16% 491.90 64 CBOT corn 380.25 -0.25 -0.07% +0.80% 376.78 59 CBOT soy 863.00 1.25 +0.15% -0.49% 887.95 29 CBOT rice $12.70 -$0.04 -0.35% -1.93% $12.26 59 WTI crude $46.18 -$0.18 -0.39% -1.07% $43.97 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.005 -0.47% -1.52% USD/AUD 0.703 -0.010 -1.42% -2.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)