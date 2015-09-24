SYDNEY, Sept 24 U.S. wheat futures edged lower
on Thursday, coming off a one-month high touched in the previous
session, though losses were checked by concerns of unfavorable
weather in several major exporting nations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat slipped 0.15
percent to $5.06-3/4 a bushel, after having closed up 2 percent
on Wednesday when prices hit $5.08-1/2 a bushel - their highest
level since Aug. 25.
* November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.63 a bushel
after having firmed 0.23 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.82-1/4 a
bushel after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in
Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which
are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say.
* Traders also fear that crops in Australia, another major
wheat exporter, may have suffered some frost damage.
* Export demand for U.S. wheat has been sluggish due to
competition for business from other countries offering cheaper
supplies.
* China, the world's top soybean buyer, will purchase
millions of tonnes of the oilseed from the United States during
President Xi Jinping's visit to the country next week, industry
sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having
rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed
the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon.
* Global oil markets tumbled on Wednesday, with U.S. crude
futures settling down 4 percent after bullish impact from lower
crude inventories was offset by large gasoline builds that
raised concerns about high autumn fuel supplies.
* U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led by
losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and U.S.
factory data added to growth worries.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 506.75 -0.75 -0.15% +2.27% 492.08 71
CBOT corn 382.25 -1.00 -0.26% +0.46% 377.13 61
CBOT soy 863.00 -0.75 -0.09% +0.15% 882.75 30
CBOT rice $12.89 -$0.03 -0.19% +1.10% $12.32 67
WTI crude $44.81 $0.33 +0.74% -2.23% $43.97 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.03% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.701 0.001 +0.10% -1.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)