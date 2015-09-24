SYDNEY, Sept 24 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, coming off a one-month high touched in the previous session, though losses were checked by concerns of unfavorable weather in several major exporting nations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat slipped 0.15 percent to $5.06-3/4 a bushel, after having closed up 2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit $5.08-1/2 a bushel - their highest level since Aug. 25. * November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.63 a bushel after having firmed 0.23 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.82-1/4 a bushel after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session. * Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say. * Traders also fear that crops in Australia, another major wheat exporter, may have suffered some frost damage. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been sluggish due to competition for business from other countries offering cheaper supplies. * China, the world's top soybean buyer, will purchase millions of tonnes of the oilseed from the United States during President Xi Jinping's visit to the country next week, industry sources said. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon. * Global oil markets tumbled on Wednesday, with U.S. crude futures settling down 4 percent after bullish impact from lower crude inventories was offset by large gasoline builds that raised concerns about high autumn fuel supplies. * U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and U.S. factory data added to growth worries. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jul 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Sep Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 506.75 -0.75 -0.15% +2.27% 492.08 71 CBOT corn 382.25 -1.00 -0.26% +0.46% 377.13 61 CBOT soy 863.00 -0.75 -0.09% +0.15% 882.75 30 CBOT rice $12.89 -$0.03 -0.19% +1.10% $12.32 67 WTI crude $44.81 $0.33 +0.74% -2.23% $43.97 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.03% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.701 0.001 +0.10% -1.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)