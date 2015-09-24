* Wheat up for 2nd day, climbs to highest since Aug. 25
* Dry weather may hurt wheat yields in Russia, Ukraine
* Reports of frost damage in parts of Australia
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 U.S. wheat futures climbed to
a one-month high on Thursday, rising for four out of five
sessions, underpinned by adverse weather in Australia and the
Black Sea region.
Soybeans edged higher on Chinese purchases, although gains
were capped by abundant supplies from freshly harvested crops in
the U.S. Midwest. Corn dipped after closing the last session
0.7-percent higher.
Dry weather is threatening the 2016 grain harvests in
Ukraine and Russia, both major Black Sea wheat exporters which
are currently sowing winter crops, analysts and forecasters say.
There was talk of frost damage to the Australian crop, but
traders and analysts said on Thursday that it had avoided
widespread production losses.
"There is upside potential for wheat because of dry weather
in the Black Sea region," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo. "Demand for U.S. wheat could increase if dry
weather reduces production in Russia and Ukraine."
Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose as much as
0.3 percent to $5.09 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 25. The
contract was trading up 0.1 percent at $5.07-3/4 by 0245 GMT.
November soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.64-1/2 a
bushel, while December corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.82-3/4
a bushel.
Export demand for U.S. wheat has been sluggish due to
competition for business from other countries offering cheaper
supplies.
Demand from China helped put a floor under the soybean
market which slid to 6-1/2 year low this week.
Private exporters struck deals to sell 284,500 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed,
during the marketing year that began on Sept. 1, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said.
China will purchase millions of tonnes of the oilseed from
the United States during President Xi Jinping's visit to the
country next week, industry sources said.
For corn, there are concerns about a fungal disease in the
U.S. Midwest.
A tropical storm could have carried the corn disease tar
spot into the heart of the U.S. farm belt for the first time, as
winds and rain blew in from Latin America, researchers told
Reuters.
The USDA has confirmed cases of tar spot in four locations
in Indiana and three in Illinois. The fungal disease has been a
problem for years in Mexico and in Central and South America,
with farmers fighting infections that can lower yields.
Grains prices at 0245 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.75 0.25 +0.05% +2.47% 492.12 71
CBOT corn 382.75 -0.50 -0.13% +0.59% 377.14 63
CBOT soy 864.50 0.75 +0.09% +0.32% 882.80 31
CBOT rice $12.93 $0.02 +0.12% +1.41% $12.32 69
WTI crude $44.85 $0.37 +0.83% -2.14% $43.97 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.03% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.699 0.000 -0.07% -1.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)