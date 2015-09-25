BUZZ-India's S Chand & Co makes lacklustre debut after $113 mln IPO
** Book publisher S. Chand and Co Ltd shares seesaw after gaining as much as 4.5 pct from its IPO price of 670 rupees
SYDNEY, Sept 25 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, rebounding from its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, poised to record weekly gains of nearly 2.5 percent on concerns over supply from several key exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up nearly 2.5 percent for the week in its third consecutive weekly gain. * November soybeans were up almost 0.5 percent for the week, the second weekly gain in the last seven. * December corn was up more than 1 percent for the week, recouping nearly half the losses from the previous week. * Wheat had rallied earlier in the week on concerns over potential unfavorable weather in the Black Sea and Australia. * However, Australian wheat production has avoided widespread production losses from the weather, traders and analysts said on Thursday. * The International Grains Council boosted its forecast for world wheat production by 7 million tonnes to a record 727 million tonnes. * Chinese importers signed agreements to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. * The USDA said soybean export sales totaled 1.316 million tonnes in the latest week, including 762,700 tonnes to China. The total topped the high end of a range of analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The greenback romped higher early on Friday as dollar bulls took heart after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open to a hike in interest rates later this year, a week after the central bank delayed a long-anticipated move. * Oil prices rose as much as 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by inventory draws at the U.S. crude futures' delivery hub although gains were capped by tumbling equity prices on Wall Street. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday in a volatile session on uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy and global economic growth, while market heavyweight Caterpillar cut its sales forecast and healthcare investors fled for the exits. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone annual money growth 1230 US Final Q2 GDP 1345 US Markit Svs PMI Flash Sept 1400 US U of Mich Sentiment Final Sept Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.75 0.50 +0.10% -1.92% 491.46 58 CBOT corn 381.75 0.25 +0.07% -0.39% 377.32 59 CBOT soy 870.25 2.25 +0.26% +0.75% 881.03 41 CBOT rice $13.01 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.77% $12.35 71 WTI crude $44.95 $0.04 +0.09% +1.06% $44.06 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 -$0.006 -0.50% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.701 -0.002 -0.24% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)
** Book publisher S. Chand and Co Ltd shares seesaw after gaining as much as 4.5 pct from its IPO price of 670 rupees
* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago