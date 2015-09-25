SYDNEY, Sept 25 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, rebounding from its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, poised to record weekly gains of nearly 2.5 percent on concerns over supply from several key exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was up nearly 2.5 percent for the week in its third consecutive weekly gain. * November soybeans were up almost 0.5 percent for the week, the second weekly gain in the last seven. * December corn was up more than 1 percent for the week, recouping nearly half the losses from the previous week. * Wheat had rallied earlier in the week on concerns over potential unfavorable weather in the Black Sea and Australia. * However, Australian wheat production has avoided widespread production losses from the weather, traders and analysts said on Thursday. * The International Grains Council boosted its forecast for world wheat production by 7 million tonnes to a record 727 million tonnes. * Chinese importers signed agreements to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. * The USDA said soybean export sales totaled 1.316 million tonnes in the latest week, including 762,700 tonnes to China. The total topped the high end of a range of analysts' forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The greenback romped higher early on Friday as dollar bulls took heart after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open to a hike in interest rates later this year, a week after the central bank delayed a long-anticipated move. * Oil prices rose as much as 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by inventory draws at the U.S. crude futures' delivery hub although gains were capped by tumbling equity prices on Wall Street. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday in a volatile session on uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy and global economic growth, while market heavyweight Caterpillar cut its sales forecast and healthcare investors fled for the exits. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone annual money growth 1230 US Final Q2 GDP 1345 US Markit Svs PMI Flash Sept 1400 US U of Mich Sentiment Final Sept Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.75 0.50 +0.10% -1.92% 491.46 58 CBOT corn 381.75 0.25 +0.07% -0.39% 377.32 59 CBOT soy 870.25 2.25 +0.26% +0.75% 881.03 41 CBOT rice $13.01 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.77% $12.35 71 WTI crude $44.95 $0.04 +0.09% +1.06% $44.06 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 -$0.006 -0.50% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.701 -0.002 -0.24% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)