* Soy up on bargain buying after prices dropped 6-1/2 yr low * Wheat ticks up after falling 2 pct on Thursday, corn up * China importers in deals to buy 13.18 mln T U.S. soybeans (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 25 U.S. soybeans rose for a third session on Friday as bargain buying underpinned the market after prices hit their lowest since 2009 earlier this week. A deal with Chinese buyers also supported prices. Importers from top buyer China agreed to buy a total of 13.18 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $5.3 billion at a signing ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, in one of the largest single-day soybean deals on record. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans are up around half a percent this week, the second weekly gain in seven. Among other grains, wheat edged up after a 2 percent drop on Thursday as concerns over adverse weather in Australia and the Black Sea region eased amid a forecast of ample world supplies. Wheat prices had initially rallied to a one-month high in the previous session, but later came under pressure after the International Grains Council (IGC) predicted global grain stocks to climb to a 29-year peak by the end of the 2015/16 season, including record inventories of wheat. The IGC raised its forecast for global grain stocks at the end of the season by 9 million tonnes to 456 million, partly driven by an improved outlook for wheat output. Wheat had rallied earlier in the week on concerns over potential unfavourable weather in the Black Sea and Australia. However, Australian wheat production has avoided widespread production losses from the weather and it is too early to be concerned about dryness in the Black Sea region. "Wheat has given up gains as news from Russia turned more bearish and global prospects were lifted," ANZ said in a note. "The International Grain Council's monthly report lifted its forecast for global wheat stocks at the end of 2015-16 by 7 million tonnes." Wheat is up 2 percent this week, its third week of gain. Corn has added more than 1 percent, recovering nearly half the losses from the previous week. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 5,000 soyoil contracts, sold 4,000 in wheat and sold 1,500 in corn. Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.50 0.25 +0.05% -1.97% 491.45 58 CBOT corn 382.25 0.75 +0.20% -0.26% 377.33 60 CBOT soy 872.50 4.50 +0.52% +1.01% 881.10 43 CBOT rice $13.07 $0.05 +0.42% +1.24% $12.35 73 WTI crude $44.93 $0.02 +0.04% +1.01% $44.06 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.005 -0.46% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.700 -0.002 -0.34% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)