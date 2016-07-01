SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as the grain lingered near a six-year
low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged plantings above market expectations, which
is set to drive the grain to weekly losses of nearly 5 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down nearly 5 percent
for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly slide.
* Wheat hit a six-year low of $4.36 a bushel on Thursday.
* The most active soybean futures up nearly 7 percent for the week, the biggest
one-week gain since October 31, 2014.
* The most active corn futures down more than 3 percent for the week, extending losses
for the second week to more than 15 percent.
* Corn hit an 11-week low of $4.65-1/4 a bushel on Thursday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in an acreage report, said domestic all-wheat
plantings totaled 50.816 million acres, topping analysts' forecasts for 49.869 million and the
agency's March estimate of 49.559 million.
* Corn seedings were 94.148 million acres, above the high end of analysts' estimates. On an
average, they had expected acreage to fall from the government's March forecast of 93.601
million.
* The acreage report showed that farmers planted a record 83.688 million soybean acres,
above the government's March forecast of 82.236 million but below analysts' estimates for 83.834
million.
* The USDA, in a separate report, said corn inventories as of June 1 were the biggest since
1988 while soybean stocks for that period were the third biggest ever.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling stayed on the defensive early on Friday after unambiguously dovish comments from
the Bank of England abruptly ended a tentative recovery in the currency.
* Oil prices rose early on Friday, with Brent jumping back above $50 per barrel, as
investors positioned themselves for more price increases this year in expectation of a tighter
market.
* Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank
raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on news of Mondelez
International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jun
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Jun
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jun
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jun
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jun
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jun
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May
1400 U.S. Construction spending May
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jun
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 443.25 -2.25 -0.51% -0.28% 484.26 22
CBOT corn 372.00 0.75 +0.20% -2.87% 417.25 18
CBOT soy 1153.50 0.25 +0.02% +3.69% 1115.44 64
CBOT rice $10.72 $0.08 +0.70% -1.65% $11.41 23
WTI crude $48.58 $0.25 +0.52% -2.61% $48.84 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.001 +0.05% -0.12%
USD/AUD 0.745 0.000 -0.05% -0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)