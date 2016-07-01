SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as the grain lingered near a six-year low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged plantings above market expectations, which is set to drive the grain to weekly losses of nearly 5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down nearly 5 percent for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly slide. * Wheat hit a six-year low of $4.36 a bushel on Thursday. * The most active soybean futures up nearly 7 percent for the week, the biggest one-week gain since October 31, 2014. * The most active corn futures down more than 3 percent for the week, extending losses for the second week to more than 15 percent. * Corn hit an 11-week low of $4.65-1/4 a bushel on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in an acreage report, said domestic all-wheat plantings totaled 50.816 million acres, topping analysts' forecasts for 49.869 million and the agency's March estimate of 49.559 million. * Corn seedings were 94.148 million acres, above the high end of analysts' estimates. On an average, they had expected acreage to fall from the government's March forecast of 93.601 million. * The acreage report showed that farmers planted a record 83.688 million soybean acres, above the government's March forecast of 82.236 million but below analysts' estimates for 83.834 million. * The USDA, in a separate report, said corn inventories as of June 1 were the biggest since 1988 while soybean stocks for that period were the third biggest ever. MARKET NEWS * Sterling stayed on the defensive early on Friday after unambiguously dovish comments from the Bank of England abruptly ended a tentative recovery in the currency. * Oil prices rose early on Friday, with Brent jumping back above $50 per barrel, as investors positioned themselves for more price increases this year in expectation of a tighter market. * Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jun 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Jun 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jun 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jun 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jun 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jun 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May 1400 U.S. Construction spending May 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jun Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 443.25 -2.25 -0.51% -0.28% 484.26 22 CBOT corn 372.00 0.75 +0.20% -2.87% 417.25 18 CBOT soy 1153.50 0.25 +0.02% +3.69% 1115.44 64 CBOT rice $10.72 $0.08 +0.70% -1.65% $11.41 23 WTI crude $48.58 $0.25 +0.52% -2.61% $48.84 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.001 +0.05% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.745 0.000 -0.05% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)