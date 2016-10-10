U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Monday, gaining
for the first time in three sessions, as concerns over dry
weather curbing supplies of high protein hard red wheat
supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.7 percent to $3.97-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 0.3 percent on Friday.
* The most active soybean futures were unchanged
at$9.56-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to
$3.40-1/4, having fallen 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat draws support on concerns about dry weather
impacting U.S. hard red production.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning
that exporters reported the sale of 195,000 tonnes of soybeans
to unknown buyers for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing
year.
* USDA report on Wednesday is expected to show that U.S.
farmers will probably harvest 15.060 billion bushels of corn
this year, based on an average yield of 173.5 bushels per acre.
* Soybean production was seen at 4.286 billion bushels, with
yields averaging 51.5 bushels per acre, according to the average
of estimates by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.
MARKET NEWS
* The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rose on Monday ahead
of a closely-watched U.S. presidential debate, after comments
Donald Trump made about women in a video created a firestorm
around his campaign.
* Oil prices fell more than 1 percent in early trading on
Monday over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output to rein
in a global fuel supply overhang would be supported by other
producers, including Russia.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data Aug
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct
1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep
Grains
prices at
0040 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 397. 2.75 +0.7 +0.4 400. 51
whea 50 0% 4% 48
t
CBOT 340. 0.50 +0.1 -0.0 334. 56
corn 25 5% 7% 11
CBOT 956. 0.00 +0.0 -0.1 959. 45
soy 75 0% 8% 87
CBOT 10.0 -$0. -0.4 -0.5 $9.7 65
rice 6 04 0% 4% 6
WTI 49.3 -$0. -0.9 -2.1 $46. 62
crud 5 46 2% 6% 16
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 +0.4
/dlr 20 00 3% 2%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.2 +0.1
AUD 95 2 6% 7%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)