U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Monday, gaining for the first time in three sessions, as concerns over dry weather curbing supplies of high protein hard red wheat supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $3.97-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures were unchanged at$9.56-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to $3.40-1/4, having fallen 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Wheat draws support on concerns about dry weather impacting U.S. hard red production. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that exporters reported the sale of 195,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown buyers for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year. * USDA report on Wednesday is expected to show that U.S. farmers will probably harvest 15.060 billion bushels of corn this year, based on an average yield of 173.5 bushels per acre. * Soybean production was seen at 4.286 billion bushels, with yields averaging 51.5 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rose on Monday ahead of a closely-watched U.S. presidential debate, after comments Donald Trump made about women in a video created a firestorm around his campaign. * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output to rein in a global fuel supply overhang would be supported by other producers, including Russia. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data Aug 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct 1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep Grains prices at 0040 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 397. 2.75 +0.7 +0.4 400. 51 whea 50 0% 4% 48 t CBOT 340. 0.50 +0.1 -0.0 334. 56 corn 25 5% 7% 11 CBOT 956. 0.00 +0.0 -0.1 959. 45 soy 75 0% 8% 87 CBOT 10.0 -$0. -0.4 -0.5 $9.7 65 rice 6 04 0% 4% 6 WTI 49.3 -$0. -0.9 -2.1 $46. 62 crud 5 46 2% 6% 16 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 +0.4 /dlr 20 00 3% 2% USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.2 +0.1 AUD 95 2 6% 7% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)