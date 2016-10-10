* Chicago wheat rises 0.8 pct after days of decline * Dryness across U.S. wheat belt underpins prices * Soybeans ease further as dry Midwest aids harvest (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Chicago wheat rose on Monday with the market snapping two sessions of decline as dry weather in parts of the U.S. winter wheat growing areas raised concerns over supplies. Soybeans lost more ground as U.S. farmers are expected to boost the pace of harvesting on forecasts of dry weather in the Midwest, while corn edged higher on support from gains in wheat. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract rose 0.8 percent to $3.97-3/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT, having lost 2.5 percent in the last two sessions. Soybeans gave up 0.6 percent to $9.50-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.40-1/4 a bushel. Wheat is drawing support on concerns about dry weather impacting U.S. hard red winter wheat production. "Dry western parts of the U.S. hard red winter wheat region have received only modest rainfall on small patches over the weekend," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Forecasters expect the dry weather to continue. Soil moisture is more likely to decline than anything else next week. The clock is ticking louder for the U.S. wheat crop." In addition, French soft wheat exports slowed in August while imports accelerated, customs data showed on Friday, showing the impact of a poor harvest in the European Union's biggest grain producer. France shipped about 913,000 tonnes of soft wheat abroad in August, the second month of the 2016/17 marketing season, less than the 1.1 million tonnes exported in July. The soybeans market is being weighed down by forecasts of dry weather in the weeks ahead which will aid the harvest after excessive rains in September hit the maturing crop. North America's wettest harvest in about five years is hiking farmers' costs as they dry crops to avoid spoilage and forcing them to take price discounts that are pinching incomes already under stress. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday exporters reported the sale of 195,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown buyers for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year. The USDA report on Wednesday is expected to show that U.S. farmers will probably harvest 15.060 billion bushels of corn this year, based on an average yield of 173.5 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 4.286 billion bushels, with yields averaging 51.5 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. Grains prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.75 3.00 +0.76% +0.51% 400.49 51 CBOT corn 340.25 0.50 +0.15% -0.07% 334.11 56 CBOT soy 950.75 -6.00 -0.63% -0.81% 959.67 40 CBOT rice 10.10 $0.00 +0.05% -0.10% $9.76 71 WTI crude 49.31 -$0.50 -1.00% -2.24% $46.16 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.7594 0.002 +0.25% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)