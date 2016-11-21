U.S. wheat rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as expectations for reduced plantings and continued unfavorable weather pushed prices to a 11-day high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.49 percent to $4.10 a bushel, near the session high of $4.12 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 10. Wheat closed up 1.2 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.63 percent to $10.00 a bushel, near the session high of $10.01-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 11. Soybeans firmed 0.43 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.29 percent to $3.46-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $3.47-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 9. Corn firmed 1 percent in the previous session. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Thursday lowered its estimate of U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2017 to 33.761 million acres from 35.421 million. * Wheat also draws support from concerns about continued dry weather in key U.S. producing regions. * Drought expanded last week in much of the U.S. Southeast and Plains states including Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, according to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors continued to back bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth. * Oil prices rose around 1 percent on Monday as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. National activity index Oct Grains prices at 0159 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 410. 2.00 +0.49% +1.74% 410.10 58 00 CBOT corn 346. 1.00 +0.29% +1.32% 348.07 57 50 CBOT soy 1000 6.25 +0.63% +1.06% 991.66 64 .00 CBOT rice 9.59 -$0.04 -0.47% +0.84% $10.06 51 WTI crude 46.0 $0.33 +0.72% +0.72% $47.35 56 2 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.0 $0.002 +0.18% -0.20% 60 USD/AUD 0.73 0.000 -0.05% -1.03% 28 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)