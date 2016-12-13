U.S. wheat fell on Tuesday from more than a two-week high touched earlier in the session, as ample global supplies offset support from signs of international demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $4.15-1/4 a bushel after touching $4.18-1/2 - the highest since November 28. Wheat closed up 0.24 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.12 percent to $10.32-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.63 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.60-1/2 bushel, having gained 0.28 percent in the previous session. * Saudi Arabia's main state grain importer, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), said on Monday it had bought 725,000 tonnes of hard wheat. * Traders said they expected part of the purchase to be sourced in the United States, which has struggled to gain traction in the wheat export market as cheaper supplies have been readily available from other countries. * Soybeans were under pressure on forecasts of rains across key producing areas in Argentina. * Chinese buyers purchased 256,600 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * A weekly report from the U.S. Agriculture Department that showed better-than-expected soybean export inspections also offered little support. MARKET NEWS * The dollar eased against the yen on Tuesday, coming off a 10-month high, as a surge in Treasury yields was tempered for the time being. * Oil prices were firm on Tuesday as the first signs of a crude production cut organized by OPEC and other exporters materialized, tightening a market that has been grappling with ballooning oversupply for over two years. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday after six sessions of gains, weighed by tech sector stocks, while a rally in energy shares petered out as crude oil gains withered. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Industrial output Nov 0200 China Retail sales Nov 0200 China Urban investment Nov 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 0930 Britain Consumer prices Nov 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov 1330 U.S. Import prices Nov 1330 U.S. Export prices Nov Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 415.25 -2.00 -0.48% +1.71% 421.26 59 CBOT corn 360.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.98% 355.89 64 CBOT soy 1032.25 1.25 +0.12% +0.51% 1015.16 50 CBOT rice 9.89 $0.03 +0.30% +1.18% $9.73 58 WTI crude 52.65 -$0.18 -0.34% +3.56% $47.27 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.007 +0.66% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.7492 0.004 +0.55% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Vyas Mohan)