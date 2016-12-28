* Wheat firm after gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday * Corn dips from its highest since Dec. 19, soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday after making its biggest one-day gain in more than a month in the last session with technicals and short-covering by investors underpinning the market. Corn dipped while soybeans ticked up after both markets gained more than 2.5 percent on Tuesday. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract rose 0.1 percent to $4.09-3/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed up 4.1 percent on Tuesday, biggest one-day rise since Nov. 22. Corn slid 0.1 percent to $3.54-1/2 after hitting its highest since Dec. 19 on Tuesday and soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.15-1/4 a bushel. The CBOT wheat may bounce more towards $4.19 per bushel as it seems to have bottomed around $3.92 following its failure to break below this level since the end of August, according to Wang Tao, Reuters technical analyst for commodity markets. For soybeans, Tao said the market is expected to bounce further towards $10.34-3/4 per bushel as its uptrend from the Sept. 27 low of $9.43-1/2 seems to have resumed. Large speculators expanded their net short positions in CBOT wheat and corn futures in the week to Dec. 20, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed, leaving those markets vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. Strong weekly export inspections data lent support. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 1.7 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export in the latest week, toward the high end of trade expectations. Heavy rains that pelted parts of Argentina over the weekend did not reach the southeastern part of the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, where dryness is threatening to dent soybean production, local farm weather experts said on Monday. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 409.75 0.25 +0.06% +3.21% 412.17 63 CBOT corn 354.50 -0.50 -0.14% +2.09% 354.38 59 CBOT soy 1015.25 0.50 +0.05% +2.09% 1021.56 51 CBOT rice 9.54 $0.01 +0.05% +2.75% $9.62 33 WTI crude 53.80 -$0.10 -0.19% +1.47% $50.05 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.046 $0.001 +0.09% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.7203 0.002 +0.26% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)